Detroit Lions urged to sign ‘Coach in Pads’ free agent for 2024

The Detroit Lions May Not Be Done In Free Agency

As the NFL offseason progresses into summer, teams look to solidify their rosters before the grueling training camp battles commence. The Detroit Lions, fresh off a promising season, are no different. While General Manager Brad Holmes has been proactive in building a competitive squad, there might still be room for strategic additions. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder suggests that the Lions consider signing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., a move that could provide both skill and mentorship to a relatively young Detroit secondary.

Evaluating the Lions’ Safety Position

The Lions’ secondary, despite showing substantial promise, displays potential vulnerabilities particularly at the free safety position. Last season, Kerby Joseph, Detroit’s primary free safety, earned a coverage grade of 52.3 from Pro Football Focus, indicating that there is significant room for improvement. With the defense aiming to elevate its game further, introducing a seasoned player like Gipson could be a prudent decision.

Tashaun Gipson Sr.: A Seasoned Veteran

Tashaun Gipson Sr. brings a wealth of experience and a commendable track record from his tenure with various NFL teams, most recently the San Francisco 49ers. Over his 12-year career, Gipson has not only demonstrated his capability with a solid 73.5 coverage grade last season but also contributed his playoff experience to the teams he has been part of. This blend of performance and experience makes him an ideal candidate for the Lions, who are looking to stabilize and enhance their defensive backfield.

Gipson’s role could extend beyond just playing. Known for his leadership and game intelligence, he could serve as a “coach in pads,” offering guidance and mentorship to younger players like Joseph. This dual role could prove invaluable, especially in high-pressure situations where Gipson’s experience could help steady the team’s younger elements.

The Potential Impact on the Lions’ Roster

Signing Gipson could also spur healthy competition within the team, pushing players like Joseph to refine their skills and assert their roles more confidently. Competition often brings out the best in athletes, and having a veteran like Gipson challenge the status quo could lead to significant improvements both individually and collectively.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Veteran Leadership Needed: The Detroit Lions are considering bolstering their secondary by potentially signing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., highlighting the need for experienced leadership within their young defensive backfield. Performance and Mentorship: Gipson’s impressive track record and playoff experience, combined with his ability to mentor younger players, could significantly enhance the Lions’ defense, particularly by improving coverage skills and providing stability. Boosting Competition: Introducing Gipson could ignite healthy competition within the team, particularly challenging and developing players like Kerby Joseph, which could elevate the overall performance of the secondary.

Bottom Line

As the Detroit Lions continue to shape a team capable of contending for the highest honors, adding a player like Tashaun Gipson Sr. could provide the secondary with the necessary boost in skill and experience. His potential to mentor younger teammates and instill a competitive spirit makes him an intriguing option for Detroit as they aim to build on last season’s success and strive towards a championship.