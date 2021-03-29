Dan Campbell gives telling ‘scouting report’ on LB Jahlani Tavai

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Lions selected LB Jahlani Tavai in the 2nd Round of the 2019 NFL Draft, I may or may not have slammed my computer shut, resulting in a cracked screen.

But, after complaining about the pick to anyone and everyone who would listen, I soon realized that many Lions fans were still in “trust Bob Quinn” mode and there was nothing I could say to change their minds.

Well, fast forward to the present day, and just about every one of those fans who gave me a hard time is now in agreement that Tavai was a wasted pick.

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and when asked about the team’s linebackers, he raved about Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Shaun Dion Hamilton and what they can do as special teams players and beyond.

And then, Campbell got to Tavai, and, well, things got a bit uncomfortable.

Trending around the Web

“Obviously, we’ve got Tavai. He’s another one that was, you know, part of this draft class a couple of years ago,” Campbell said.

Telling — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 29, 2021

We may be reading too much into one comment but it sure did not sound like Campbell is too high on Tavai.