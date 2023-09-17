Dan Campbell gives unfortunate injury update on James Houston

It was not a good day for the Detroit Lions. Not only did the Lions lose in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks, but they also suffered a plethora of injuries during the game. One player who was injured was James Houston, who was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury. Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and he gave an unfortunate injury update on Houston.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

When asked about the status of Houston, Campbell told reporters that he is likely going to miss some time, which means the youngster will likely be headed to injured reserve. Before getting injured, Houston had just one tackle in the game.

Why it Matters

Heading into the 2023 season, we wrote multiple times about how the Lions' roster is as deep as it has been in a very long time. With that being said, the team has already suffered some key injuries, which certainly hurts. Campbell always preaches about the “next-man-up” mentality, and that is exactly what the Lions will have to do to replace Houston.

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

The Detroit Lions' loss to the Seattle Seahawks was compounded by injuries, with James Houston likely headed to injured reserve due to an ankle injury. As the team navigates these setbacks, it's crucial to maintain a resilient “next-man-up” mentality to ensure they can continue to compete effectively in the 2023 season despite these early challenges.