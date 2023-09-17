The Detroit Lions did what? Lions drop a heartbreaker to the Seahawks

The Detroit Lions took on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the 2023 season and dropped a tough one in overtime. It wouldn't be a Lions/Seahawks game if there wasn't controversy at the end as it appeared there was a holding penalty on the final play of the game that wasn't called and the Seahawks dropped the Lions.

Jared Goff is solid

Goff started the game 9/9 and finished the game going (stats). His streak ended of consecutive passes without an interception as he finished with 383 consecutive passes and was 20 passes away from breaking the record held by Aaron Rodgers as the Seahawks picked him off for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a game changer

St. Brown has been a steal for the Lions after they drafted him in the fourth round in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has combined for 2,073 yards over his first two seasons and today he finished with 102 yards on six catches. He is clearly Goff's most reliable passing option and his favorite target. He has also proven week in and week out he is easily a top ten wide receiver in football if not a top five receiver.

David Montgomery has been a great addition

Montgomery joined Detroit in the offseason as he replaced Jamaal Williams in the Lions backfield after Williams signed with the Saints. Aside from the fumble he committed to start the second half he finished with 67 yards on 16 carries for the day which was good for an average of 4.2 yards a carry. He would leave the game in the third quarter with a leg injury, hopefully it's nothing too serious and he will be back for the Lions next week.

Front Seven needs to finish the job

Multiple times today the Detroit Lions defensive line had Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith trapped in the backfield but he was able to get out of it and get the ball out to complete those passes. They finally recorded their first sack of the day in the fourth quarter which was recorded by Alex Anzalone and ended up being a huge play as it got the Lions the ball back to kick a game-tying field goal. The finishing of bringing the quarterback down in the backfield will need to be addressed heading into next weekend.

Field Goals

The Detroit Lions opted to not kick a field goal twice deciding to go for it on fourth down which resulted in them turning the ball over on downs and giving the ball back to the Seahawks. If they kicked just one field goal they would have won the game. The same however could be said for the Seahawks as their kicker Jason Myers missed two field goals in the first half. It's interesting if the play call was Dan Campbell being gutsy or if he just doesn't trust his kickers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions drop a tough one in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks 37-31. Jared Goff had his consecutive passes without an interception streak snapped. Detroit Lions need to stop leaving points off the board by going for it on fourth down.

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions Drop to 1-1 on the Season

This game was a tough one for the Detroit Lions as they drop a heartbreaker to the Seahawks in week two. They saw their weaknesses exploited in this one and you can bet that the Lions head coach Dan Campbell will address that and work on it heading into next weekend when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.