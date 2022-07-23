The Detroit Lions are coming off a 3-13-1 record in their first season under head coach Dan Campbell and if they are going to take a big step forward in 2022, they are going to need some of their younger players to rise to the occasion.

Specifically, second-year players like Penei Sewell, Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, just to name a few from the Lions draft class of 2021.

Dan Campbell has high expectations for Detroit Lions Class of 2021

Earlier in the offseason, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained how the biggest jump for most NFL players comes from Year 1 to Year 2.

“I’ve said this before, most guys continue to get better and grow throughout the years, but I think it’s hard to make the big of a jump after Year 2,” Campbell said. “I believe Year 1 to Year 2 is where you make that biggest jump.

“That’s what we anticipate out of our guys. That’s why we got them here, so we can continue to develop them so they can take that big next step.”

Dan Campbell went on to explain that the young players “don’t even know what they don’t know.”

“Because of where we’re at with some of these young guys now that they’re a year older and have a base underneath them, they have an understanding of what we’re trying to do in the system,” Campbell said. “Last year was the first time a lot of these young bucks have heard (this stuff). We’re a young, young team so they don’t even know what they don’t know.

“Now it’s the next step in that process so that’s what makes me feel pretty good, at the mental part I think we’re getting better.”

Nation, which of the Detroit Lions’ second-year players do you think will make the biggest jump in 2022?

