Dan Campbell has hilarious flub when talking about Calvin Johnson [Video]

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media prior to Thursday's OTAs, and he was asked about what it meant for Lions' legend Calvin Johnson to be in attendance. Campbell had nothing but good things to say about his former teammate, but while talking about Johnson being a Hall of Famer, Campbell had a hilarious flub.

Dan Campbell has hilarious flub when talking Megatron [Video]

Take a listen as Campbell is talking about Calvin and the Hall of Fame, and slips up a bit!

“Don't know why I said that,” Campbell said. LOL!

Bottom Line: A great sign

This is a great sign that Johnson and the Lions have begun to mend their relationship, which was previously destroyed after the Lions demanded Calvin pay back $1.6 million of his signing bonus when he decided to retire before his contract was up. Johnson has said that he wants to be around, and as long as the Lions do their part, it looks like that is exactly what will happen moving forward.