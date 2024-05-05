Kerby Joseph Surprises Lions Fan Who Trolled Packers In Viral Draft Moment

Kerby Joseph Surprises Lions Fan

During the excitement of the 2024 NFL Draft, a playful moment between two friends captured the attention of fans nationwide, particularly that of Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph. On the first night of the draft, as the Green Bay Packers made their pick, a scene unfolded that would soon go viral.

A Viral Draft Day Moment

The Packers, much to the anticipation of their fans, selected offensive tackle Jordan Morgan from Arizona, bypassing other notable players such as Cooper DeJean. Among the surprised Packers fans was one who experienced a bit of friendly rivalry. The cameras captured a Lions fan, later identified as Kizito Katende, trolling his Packers-supporting friend who had been vocal about his hopes for the team to pick DeJean.

A Packers fan shown on ESPN did not seem to enjoy Green Bay's selection of Arizona OT Jordan Morgan at No. 25. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/weGuacQ8Co — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2024

Jeanna Trotman of WXYZ Detroit tracked down Katende to share his side of the humorous exchange. “Literally all day he was talking about how he wanted Cooper DeJean and they didn’t end up getting him,” Katende explained. “They got another guy, Jordan Morgan, and so I just had to laugh at him because he was begging for that guy (DeJean) literally all day.”

Hey @JKERB25 I found your guy.



Kizito Katende is from Canton. He is the Lions fan who went viral on the draft broadcast for trolling the Packers fan after their pick at 25. He said it feels good to be on the laughing side of the joke finally. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W4wEYluRVd — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 26, 2024

A Generous Gesture from Kerby Joseph

Kerby Joseph, who witnessed the moment live on television, was amused by the interaction and decided to reach out to Katende. In a gesture that highlights the camaraderie and fun spirit often found in sports, Joseph sent Katende some special Lions memorabilia. This included a pair of game-used cleats and a signed card. The card carried a personal message from Joseph, which read, “Wassup bro!! you made me laugh draft night LOL So here are my cleats I caught my first and second career INT from AROD!!! Much Love… JKERB.”

Absolutely unreal @JKERB25 hooked my friend UP just for laughing at me on national tv 😭 even tho I’m supposed to hate him as a packers fan, idk how I can after this pic.twitter.com/JwWCWGe4Gg — jacob sanchez (@_jsanchez23__) May 4, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Draft Day Humor Goes Viral: During the 2024 NFL Draft, a humorous interaction between a Detroit Lions fan, Kizito Katende, and his Green Bay Packers-supporting friend captured widespread attention. The moment, which occurred after the Packers chose Jordan Morgan over other favored prospects, highlighted the playful banter and rivalry that often accompanies sports fandom. Kerby Joseph’s Generous Response: Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, amused by the viral draft day moment, reached out to Katende with a special gift. Joseph sent game-used cleats and a signed card as a token of appreciation for the laughter Katende provided, demonstrating a unique interaction between NFL players and fans. Celebration of Sportsmanship and Community: This incident exemplifies the community and camaraderie in the NFL, where moments of humor can lead to unexpected connections between players and fans. Joseph’s gesture not only acknowledged a funny moment but also emphasized the lighter side of sports, enhancing the sense of community within the fanbase.

Celebrating Sportsmanship and Community

This story not only underscores the deep connections that NFL players have with their fans but also showcases the lighter, more personal side of the sports world. Joseph’s thoughtful gift celebrates the humor and joy that sports can bring into our lives, bridging the gap between players and fans with a simple yet heartfelt act of kindness.

For Katende, what started as a night of casual jesting at the draft became a memorable experience, courtesy of Kerby Joseph’s generosity. It’s a reminder that behind the fierce rivalries and competitive spirit of the NFL, there’s a community of players and fans who share a love for the game and appreciate the fun moments that make sports truly special.