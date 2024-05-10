2024 Michigan vs. Ohio State Point Spread Released

The Michigan vs. Ohio State Point Spread May Surprise You

As the 2024 season approaches, the Michigan Football team is not only aiming to defend their National Championship but also seeking their fourth consecutive victory over their arch-rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes. In fact, in case you were curious, as of today, it has been 1,623 days since the Wolverines lost to the Buckeyes in football. Despite their recent success, Michigan faces a daunting challenge this year as they play on the road in Columbus.

Buckeyes Favored to Win

The stakes are high for this year’s showdown as DraftKings has released the point spread, placing Ohio State as a 10-point favorite. The Buckeyes could enter the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, reflecting their strong squad and the high expectations surrounding them.

Michigan’s Roster Challenges

The Wolverines encounter significant uncertainty this season after losing a significant number of players to the NFL. These roster changes have led to many questions about their ability to maintain the high level of play that led them to a national championship.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Streak at Risk: Michigan has not lost to Ohio State in 1,623 days, but playing in Columbus against a potentially top-ranked Buckeyes team poses a significant challenge. Impact of High Rankings: The Buckeyes’ potential top national ranking and the Wolverines’ roster turnover highlight the contrasting preseason expectations for these two teams. Roster Turnover Concerns: With many key players gone to the NFL, Michigan’s ability to compete at their recent championship-winning level is uncertain.

Bottom Line

The 2024 Michigan vs. Ohio State game is shaping up to be a pivotal clash with significant implications for both teams. While Ohio State is favored to win by a substantial margin, the outcome will heavily depend on how well Michigan can manage its new roster and continue their recent dominance in this storied rivalry.