Dan Campbell responds to question about Jamie Collins’ effort level

If you happened to tune in for Monday night’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, you may have noticed that LB Jamie Collins was really bad.

In fact, Collins looked so bad at times that some have questioned his effort level.

On Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press asked Lions head coach Dan Campbell if criticisms about Collins’ effort level are legit and his response was telling.

“I mean, look, Jamie is a big linebacker,” Cambell said. “He’s a very athletic linebacker. And… you know, the way he moves is a little different. Now, (do I think) he moves with the same effort as Alex (Anzalone)? No, I don’t. I think Alex just plays at a high level all the time — that’s him, that’s how he goes.”

“There’s things that Jamie does well that we have to continue to use. He’s still a mismatch on third down, particularly in the rush game. And, you know, we’ll see where this goes.”

