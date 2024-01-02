Dan Campbell reveals plan for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Alim McNeill, and James Houston

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell, during a conversation with the morning crew on 97.1 The Ticket, expressed his intention to activate both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Alim McNeill, while indicating that we could have to wait a bit longer for James Houston to return from his injury.

“Yeah, I do, I want to get Mac and Deucey up,” Campbell said. “I don't see Houston right now. That's, there again, after seeing him for a day or two last week. But, I do feel like we can get Mac and Deucey going this week.”

Why it Matters

With both Gardner-Johnson and McNeill set to return from injuries, their presence could significantly strengthen the Lions' defense. Gardner-Johnson, out since Week 2, and McNeill, sidelined since Week 13, are pivotal in the Lions' defensive strategy. However, the decision to hold back James Houston, despite his return to practice, indicates a calculated approach by Campbell to ensure player readiness and team effectiveness.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Dan Campbell plans to activate C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Alim McNeill for the Lions' season finale. Gardner-Johnson is set to return after a long absence since Week 2, while McNeill is back from an injury sustained in Week 13. Despite returning to practice, outside linebacker James Houston is not expected to be activated yet.

The Bottom Line – Calculated Decisions for Maximum Impact

Dan Campbell's calculated decisions regarding the activation of Gardner-Johnson and McNeill, coupled with the cautious approach to James Houston, demonstrate a tactical mindset aimed at maximizing the team's potential. As the Lions prepare to face Minnesota, these moves could play a crucial role in their defensive strategy, highlighting Campbell's ability to make pivotal decisions in high-pressure situations.