Michigan State defensive end Bai Jobe transfers to Kansas to continue football career

Former Michigan State University standout Bai Jobe has chosen a new collegiate path, transferring to Kansas with plans to continue his football career. Initially part of the Spartans’ program, the edge rusher has taken to social media—via his trainer Sean Cooper—to announce his move after redshirting his freshman year at MSU in 2023.

Jobe made just one game appearance for the Spartans, registering two tackles against Washington, but spent the rest of the season on the sidelines to maintain his eligibility. With four years still on the clock for NCAA play, the 6-foot-4, 252-pound athlete’s brief but impactful showcase at MSU highlighted him as a substantial recruit from the 2023 class assembled by then-head coach Mel Tucker.

The Transfer Portal Shuffle: Context and Statistics

Bai Jobe hailed as the top 2023 recruit in Oklahoma, ranked as the No. 9 edge rusher and 54th nationwide.

Jobe chose MSU over prominent programs like Alabama and Oklahoma but has now opted for the Jayhawks.

MSU’s departures since last season exceed a dozen, as both standout recruits and veteran players take up offers from other schools, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Oregon, and Miami (Florida).

Jobe’s singular game presence for the Spartans involved contributing two tackles in an 11-snap play against Washington to preserve his redshirt status.

By The Numbers: The Departures of Spartan Talents

Top recruit Bai Jobe makes a significant jump to Kansas after a single game at MSU.

More than twelve players have transferred from MSU since the end of the 2023 season, with differing levels of contribution and potential.

Several Spartans have found new homes, with commitments spanning across various renowned football programs.

The MSU football landscape continues to evolve as players come and go through the transfer portal. Players like Bai Jobe see opportunities for growth and exposure, which has led to this recent shift to the Jayhawks. As the dust settles on these changes, it remains to be seen how these moves will impact the team’s dynamics for the upcoming season.

TL;DR:

Bai Jobe , MSU’s highly-touted defensive end recruit, transfers to Kansas after redshirted freshman year.

Jobe's move is part of a larger trend of over a dozen Spartans leaving the program for new opportunities since last season.

This transfer continues the reshuffling of talents that NCAA football programs experience annually.

