Dan Campbell reveals when Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn will interview for head coaching positions

Just a day after the Detroit Lions clinched a momentous win over the Los Angeles Rams to proceed to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, head coach Dan Campbell addressed the media with significant news regarding his coordinators. In his press conference, Campbell discussed the upcoming head coaching interviews for Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Scheduled Interviews Post-Practice Sessions

Dan Campbell revealed that both Johnson and Glenn are set to conduct their interviews for head coaching positions later this week. He stated, that they would knock out interviews Friday after practice and Saturday after walk-through, before night meetings. This scheduling reflects the team's commitment to maintaining focus on their playoff preparations while also acknowledging the career aspirations of its key staff members.

High Demand for Lions Coordinators

With a total of nine interview requests between them, Johnson and Glenn are in high demand across the league. Their roles in shaping the Lions' successful season have evidently caught the attention of other teams looking for new head coaching talent. Campbell's commendation, “Both of them should be at the top of everybody's list,” underlines the high regard in which they are held and the impact they have made during their tenure with the Lions.

Bottom Line: A Testament to Lions' Coaching Excellence

The interest in Johnson and Glenn for head coaching roles is a testament to the Detroit Lions' coaching excellence and the positive trajectory of the team under Campbell's leadership. As the Lions continue their journey in the playoffs, the contributions of Johnson and Glenn remain pivotal, and their potential career advancements speak volumes about their abilities and the respect they command within the NFL community.