Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell says he’s not altering practice due to midweek injuries

Dan Campbell says he’s not altering practice due to midweek injuries.

Dan Campbell says he’s not altering practice due to midweek injuries

When it comes to the NFL, injuries are an unfortunate reality, and they often strike at the most inopportune times. The Detroit Lions have recently faced a spate of midweek injuries, leaving fans and analysts wondering how the team plans to adapt to this challenging situation.

Inside The Article
Dan Campbell says he’s not altering practice due to midweek injuriesMid Week Injuries Have Been a ProblemWhat Did Dan Campbell Say?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Staying the Course Amidst Adversity
Jonah Jackson Injury Update

Mid Week Injuries Have Been a Problem

The most recent addition to the Lions' injury list is tight end Sam LaPorta, who suffered a calf strain in the lead-up to their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite participating in walkthroughs on Friday, his availability for the upcoming Sunday clash remains uncertain.

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

On Friday, head coach Dan Campbell asserted that the Lions won't alter their approach in response to midweek injuries.

Read More

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has AMAZING message for Detroit Lions fans [Video]

Detroit Lions Injury Update: Lions get double boost at Friday's practice

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson opens up about creative play-calling

“It’s just the way it is,” Campbell said. “I mean, we backed off this week. So, if anything, man, we need to go harder. Maybe that’s part of it.”

“You do the best you can with it, and inevitably, it’s still a tough game,” Campbell said. “Things pop up, you manage them the best you can, and then the next guy has got to be ready to go.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Tight end Sam LaPorta's calf strain adds to the list of midweek injuries for the Detroit Lions.
  2. Coach Dan Campbell maintains the team won't change their practice routine.
  3. Balancing physical preparation and player health remains a challenge in the NFL.
Dan Campbell on Lions OT loss to Seahawks C.J. Gardner-Johnson Injury Update Jerry Jacobs baited Bryce Young

Bottom Line – Staying the Course Amidst Adversity

The Detroit Lions' commitment to their practice philosophy, despite this adversity, speaks to their determination and resilience. While it may be easy to succumb to the pressure and make changes in the face of mounting injuries, Coach Dan Campbell's unwavering stance shows that they believe in their approach.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?