Dan Campbell says Jameson Williams will push to be full-time starter in 2024

The Detroit Lions have witnessed the rapid evolution of wide receiver Jameson Williams, particularly during the tumultuous 2023 season. Despite facing an early setback with a four-game suspension, Williams demonstrated resilience and significant potential. His season concluded impressively with 24 receptions, 395 yards, and two touchdowns, accentuating his contributions in the postseason. On Tuesday, during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine, Dan Campbell highlighted Williams' growth post-suspension and his trajectory towards becoming a staple in the Lions' offensive lineup.

“He progressed and when he was able to come back off, when got him week four of the season after he had the suspension, all we asked of him was growth,” Campbell said. “Just get better, just get a little bit better and just become one of the guys, somebody that we can rely on in this offense. Just do your job and that's exactly what he did. And you can see, by the end of the year, we really felt like he started to come into his own. He is gonna push to be a full-time starter now. And that's what we're looking for.”

“We've said it before, everyone grows at a different rate and maybe it's taken him a little bit longer,” Campbell explained. “But he is developing and he is growing and he is certainly one of the team. The kid's come on. So we've got high hopes for him, we see him continuing to grow. As long as he gets back and puts the work in like we believe he will, cause he's shown that, he's only gonna get better and better and better.”

The Bottom Line – A Lion's Leap Forward

The journey of Jameson Williams from overcoming adversity to being on the brink of becoming a full-time starter for the Detroit Lions is a testament to his determination and the supportive framework of the team. As the Lions prepare for the 2024 season, the spotlight on Williams not only highlights his personal ascent but also symbolizes the potential for transformative growth within the team. With Campbell's guidance and a clear focus on development, the Lions are poised for a strategic enhancement of their offensive lineup, potentially altering their trajectory in the NFL landscape.