Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]

Dan Campbell's Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  Dan Campbell recently spoke about Aidan Hutchinson
  Campbell had reporters laughing

When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.

What did Dan Campbell say about Aidan Hutchinson that had reporters laughing?

During a recent presser, Campbell was asked about how he has developed as a player throughout his rookie season.

Campbell’s response had reporters laughing.

“He can pass rush,” Campbell said. “He’s a run defender. He can drop into coverage. He’s a football player. He is versatile and he has a knack for play-action pass, he can kind of sniff those things out. He understands and has a few things in his repertoire as it pertains to rushing the quarterback. He plays stout on the edge in the run game. He finishes. He’s high motor. He’s got a knack for punching at balls… Footballs, that is. He does everything.”

