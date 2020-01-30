31.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 30, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Dan Orlovsky says Lions should not draft Tua Tagovailoa

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Dan Orlovsky says Lions should not draft Tua Tagovailoa

While Detroit Lions fans are clamoring to see who their franchise will draft with the third overall draft pick...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Even though the Detroit Lions have said absolutely nothing to make anyone believe they are ready to move on...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Tigers bring back shortstop Jordy Mercer

According to the Detroit Tigers, they are bringing back shortstop Jordy Mercer as they have agreed to a Minor...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

While Detroit Lions fans are clamoring to see who their franchise will draft with the third overall draft pick in this year’s NFL Draft, you can count one former player and current analyst among those who don’t want to see them select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Embed from Getty Images

“I think very highly of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia. They have to win. A lot of times when you take a player, but mainly a quarterback, your job security is based on performance. If he does well, you’re going to have a job. If he doesn’t, you’re going to get fired,” Orlovsky explained during an interview at radio row at Super Bowl 54.

Embed from Getty Images

“Tua is a totally different animal. Not only is your job security tied to Tua’s performance, it’s also tied to his health. It’s going to take a general manager and a head coach that are safe in their position to draft Tua that early.”

For Orlovsky, Tagovailoa’s health is another issue. If healthy, the former Crimson Tide quarterback is projected to be a top 5 selection. But a hip injury suffered this past November that forced him to miss the remainder of the season could give teams pause.

“There is the potential that injury is a real thing. And we don’t know right now. I think Tua is going to be a great pro, but the reality is what it is,” he said. “For a team to take him at 3, and the coach and the general manager need to win, I don’t think a team should take Tua with the anticipation that he will play next year.”

Tagovailoa underwent surgery to repair his dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture, and the procedure was done by Dr. Chip Routt at the Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston. Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain issued a statement at the time that the surgery was “successful” and that his “prognosis is excellent,” and then also added Dr. Cain and his staff “expect him to make a full recovery.”

Is Orlovsky out to lunch with this view?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFormer Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Dan Orlovsky says Lions should not draft Tua Tagovailoa

While Detroit Lions fans are clamoring to see who their franchise will draft with the third overall draft pick...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
Even though the Detroit Lions have said absolutely nothing to make anyone believe they are ready to move on from Matthew Stafford, it has...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers bring back shortstop Jordy Mercer

Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Tigers, they are bringing back shortstop Jordy Mercer as they have agreed to a Minor League contract. http://gty.im/1167313980 Mercer will also receive...
Read more
College Sports

Draymond Green discusses Kobe Bryant’s final moments as a father

Michael Whitaker - 0
The tributes continue to pour in from the sports world for former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his 13 year...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has a message for Washington’s Alex Ovechkin

Michael Whitaker - 0
This is so cool! Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin passed former Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman for 9th all time on the NHL...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Even though the Detroit Lions have said absolutely nothing to make anyone believe they are ready to move on from Matthew Stafford, it has...
Read more

Voice of Detroit Lions says he is preparing call for Super Bowl

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
It seems like the Detroit Lions are so far from winning a Super Bowl that it is pretty much pointless to even think about...
Read more

Wayne Fontes reveals how many Super Bowls his Detroit Lions teams would have won with Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Ever since he came to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been a lightning rod amongst both the fans and the media, both local...
Read more

Graph shows golden opportunity for Detroit Lions to go from worst to first in NFC North

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
I am not going to lie. Heading into the 2019 season, I downed the Kool-Aid and I truly believed the Detroit Lions could make...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.