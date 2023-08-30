Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Former Detroit Lion Dan Skipper Released – What It Could Mean for the Lions’ Offensive Line Depth

Former Lions' O-Lineman Dan Skipper has been released by the Colts. Could Dan Skipper be part of the answer to the Lions' Offensive Line depth concerns?

You know it's crunch time when NFL franchises start to trim their rosters to that magic number of 53. Among the casualties this roster cut day was Dan Skipper, a name Detroit Lions fans know well. Skipper, a large presence on the O-line, earned his first career starts last year under Dan Campbell's regime. After spending the early part of 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts, he found himself cut loose yet again.

The Ebb and Flow of Skipper's Career

Skipper's odyssey in Detroit spanned five on-and-off years, briefly joining the practice squads of multiple teams, including New England and Houston. During his time with the Lions. he jumped around from practice squad to roster, never quite securing a permanent spot. But last year was different. Skipper played in 16 games and started in five, clearly earning Campbell's trust. He began this year's training camp as a Colt but once again was unable to survive roster cuts.

Dan Skipper Lions' offensive line depth

Depth Concerns on the Lions' offensive line

The Lions, interestingly, have kept only eight offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster. They boast an impressive top six, featuring Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and Penei Sewell. Yet, beyond those names, it's slim pickings with only rookie Colby Sorsdal and returning tackle Matt Nelson in reserve.

Is Skipper's Return to Detroit a Possibility?

Skipper's familiarity with the Lions' coaching staff and scheme gives him a unique advantage should the team seek to add depth to their O-line. As the Lions enter a new NFL season with a razor-thin margin at tackle, re-signing Skipper might be a consideration worth exploring.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Dan Skipper, a former Detroit Lions offensive lineman, has been released by the Indianapolis Colts on roster cut day.
  2. Skipper's career has been a roller coaster, but he showed promise with the Lions last season.
  3. The Lions have a thin roster at the offensive tackle position, making Skipper's potential return an intriguing possibility.

