Darren McCarty sounds new Detroit Red Wings Goal Horn for first time [Video]

Darren McCarty sounds new Detroit Red Wings Goal Horn for first time

The Detroit Red Wings have a new goal horn at Little Caesars Arena, and for those of you who attended games at Joe Louis Arena, you are in for a treat. The new horn is a precise replica of the one used during the Red Wings' four most recent Stanley Cup Championship victories Although the sound may have a subtle difference due to the arena's unique acoustics, it promises to recreate the bone-rattling blare that fans cherished during their time at “The Joe.”

McCarty does his thing

Take a look – and listen – as former Red Wings F Darren McCarty sounds the new horn for all of the fans at Little Caesars Arena to hear.

Why it Matters

In the initial six seasons at the new arena, the iconic sound of the Joe Louis Arena horn celebrated the Detroit Red Wings' goals. This cherished goal horn from Joe Louis Arena now has a place of honor at the Red Wings' team offices located within Little Caesars Arena.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: A Touch of Nostalgia

The introduction of the new goal horn at Little Caesars Arena brings a touch of nostalgia to Red Wings fans, aiming to capture the spirit of their past championship victories. The replica horn is a meaningful addition, reminding fans of the team's storied history and accomplishments.