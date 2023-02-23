Dave Birkett’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 may upset some Detroit Lions fans

On Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press dropped his NFL Mock Draft 1.0, and although he makes a safe selection for the Detroit Lions at No. 6, his choice at No. 18 could disappoint a large number of fans. During their final ten games of the 2022 regular season, the Lions kept winning, securing eight victories in their final ten games. However, their success resulted in a drop in their draft slot, ultimately landing them the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That being said, the Lions also have the No. 6 overall pick, via the Los Angeles Rams.

Why it Matters for the Detroit Lions

After finishing their 2022 campaign with a 9-8 overall record, the Lions have a golden opportunity to add some key pieces to their roster during the offseason. It will all start in free agency, where the Lions are expected to make some moves, but GM Brad Holmes has made it pretty clear that he intends to build the roster via the NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions have the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the first round, which means they will be able to land a couple of talented players.

Dave Birkett has the Lions selecting a pass rusher and an offensive weapon in Round 1

In Birkett's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, he has the Lions making the following picks. (We have included his rationale for each pick, please click here to see his full mock draft)

6. Detroit Lions: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

With the draft’s top quarterbacks and two elite defensive players off the board, the Lions must decide between the best cornerback and more help for their defensive line. Knowing general manager Brad Holmes’ taste — he has taken bigs with five of his six top-75 picks as Lions GM — I’ll give the Lions the big pass rusher (6-6, 275 pounds) so long as his medicals check out.

18. Detroit Lions: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Oh, man, I can see the angry emails already. A running back? In Round 1? Well, Robinson is a top-10 talent in this draft, and if the Lions are serious about continuing to give Jared Goff all the weapons he needs to succeed, Robinson could be their Todd Gurley.

Bottom Line: Brad Holmes needs to nail the 2023 NFL Draft

Overall, the Lions have five of the top 81 picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, and it would not be surprising if he traded the No. 6 pick to acquire even more draft capital. During the final 2+ months of the season, the Lions were one of the best teams in the entire NFL, and many are already penciling them in as the NFC North Champions in 2023. For that to happen, and for the Lions to make some noise in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, Holmes is going to have to nail the NFL Draft. Would you be satisfied if the Lions landed Wilson and Robinson with their first two picks?