DeAndre Hopkins to sign with Tennessee Titans for 2023 and beyond

The wait is over, and we now know where former All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play in 2023. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Hopkins is expected to sign a 2-year, $26 million deal with the Tennessee Titans worth up to $32 million with incentives.

DeAndre Hopkins reveals where he will play in 2023

As noted by Rapoport, Hopkins will get a base salary of $12 million in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15 million.

The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said.



He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. https://t.co/4Vsy2sF1zG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2023

Hopkins contract details

According to Rapoport, on Hopkins' deal with the Titans, there is $3 million available in incentives each year. If he reaches 95 catches, 1,050 yards, and 10 TDs, he gets the full amount.