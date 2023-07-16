Merch
DeAndre Hopkins to sign with Tennessee Titans for 2023 and beyond

By W.G. Brady
The wait is over, and we now know where former All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play in 2023. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Hopkins is expected to sign a 2-year, $26 million deal with the Tennessee Titans worth up to $32 million with incentives.

DeAndre Hopkins Detroit Lions

DeAndre Hopkins reveals where he will play in 2023

As noted by Rapoport, Hopkins will get a base salary of $12 million in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15 million.

Hopkins contract details

According to Rapoport, on Hopkins' deal with the Titans, there is $3 million available in incentives each year. If he reaches 95 catches, 1,050 yards, and 10 TDs, he gets the full amount.

