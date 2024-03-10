Derek Lalonde admits latest Detroit Red Wings loss ‘stings’ more than others

Derek Lalonde admits that the latest setback for the Detroit Red Wings stings even more.

The Detroit Red Wings faced more setbacks in Sin City on Saturday evening as the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, dealt them their fifth consecutive loss with a 5-3 victory at T-Mobile Arena. Despite the Red Wings’ resilience in overcoming 0-2 and 3-2 deficits, Vegas capitalized on a stroke of luck in the third period, securing the winning goal in the dying minutes of regulation. And afterward, head coach Derek Lalonde admitted that this latest loss hit harder than the first four in their losing skid.

The Red Wings found themselves trailing 2-0 early on, with both Jonathan Marchessault and Pavel Dorofeyev beating goaltender James Reimer amidst a 19-shot barrage in the opening period. However, Michael Rasmussen‘s late 1st-period goal narrowed the Vegas lead. The Red Wings then leveled the score early in the third period courtesy of a power play goal from J.T. Compher.

Vegas capitalized on the first of their fortunate breaks midway through the third period when Brayden McNabb‘s shot deflected off Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider and past Reimer. Shortly after, Shayne Gostisbehere tied the score with his 10th goal of the season. Unfortunately, Vegas regained the lead late in the game after a shot from the point deflected off Rasmussen’s hand, injuring him, and ending up on the stick of Marchessault, who capitalized at the side of the net for the game-winning goal. He would later complete a hat trick by scoring into the open net.

Similarly to their initial loss that initiated this slump, the Red Wings fought back twice in the third period, only to succumb to a late goal caused by a fortunate bounce.

“This one stings a lot,” Lalonde said. “To come into this building on a back-to-back, outshoot a team like that, 13-5 (in the third period), with the lineup they have, and come up empty-handed feels a little disappointing.”

“I love the third, to be on a back-to-back against a team like that and outshoot them 13-5, it was one of those stretches,” he said. “They get a goal off a blocked shot, ping pong back door tap in. It is what it is…I think if we sustain an effort like that, we’ll be successful more times than not. Can’t get frustrated, have to get hungrier.”

As far as the health of Rasmussen is concerned, Lalonde had no update.

“Don’t know, haven’t seen or heard anything, so no update yet,” he said of Rasmussen.

Bottom Line: No choice but to start winning again, and fast

The Red Wings are left with no choice but to push forward and strive to break free from this slump before it’s too late. Within just over a week, what was once a comfortable 10-point lead in the standings over the next closest team has dwindled down to just two points.

Detroit will have the opportunity to turn things around when they face off against the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Centre in Buffalo on Tuesday night.