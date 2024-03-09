Detroit Red Wings are vastly underperforming during absence of Dylan Larkin

The absence of Dylan Larkin presented a prime chance for other Detroit Red Wings players to step up and fill the void, but they haven’t done so.

After the euphoria of a six-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings have spiraled in the opposite direction in recent days. They have suffered four consecutive losses and are missing their captain, Dylan Larkin. Particularly concerning amidst this losing streak is the sudden silence of the healthy players on the roster.

The Detroit Red Wings have now lost four straight

The Red Wings were on a hot streak, particularly evident in their commanding 8-3 victory over the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena in late February. Seven different players contributed goals for Detroit, highlighting the team’s depth. However, since then, those same players have struggled to find their form.

Detroit’s healthy players are not producing during the absence of Dylan Larkin

In Larkin’s absence, the Red Wings were relying on their healthy players to step up and fill the void, but they have fallen short of expectations.

One player who has faced scrutiny for underperformance is Andrew Copp, whose offensive production has been lackluster over the past year and a half. Despite his $5.625 million salary, Copp has only managed to notch 10 goals and 17 assists in his second season with the Red Wings. Since providing an assist against Washington on February 27, Copp has recorded just one point in the subsequent four games, all of which ended in losses. This decline in output has left a void, particularly in light of Larkin’s absence, which Copp has failed to fill.

J.T. Compher, in his debut season with Detroit, has generally proven to be a valuable asset. However, he has struggled to impact the scoresheet in the last four games, failing to fill the void left by Larkin’s absence. Similarly, Joe Veleno, who was promoted to the first line following Larkin’s injury, has been unable to contribute offensively, going without a point in his last three games.

How about Michael Rasmussen? He has also been held pointless in his last four games. Additionally, he is set to commence a new three-year contract extension, which he agreed to earlier this season, starting next year.

The Red Wings have faced shutouts twice in the last three games, with a 7-2 blowout loss to the Colorado Avalanche sandwiched in between. In the game against the Avalanche, Robby Fabbri and David Perron managed to score in the first period. However, like the rest of their teammates, they were unable to contribute any points in last night’s 4-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Meanwhile, two of Detroit’s top-line players, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, have both failed to register a point during Larkin’s absence. Lucas Raymond, who contributed a goal and two assists in the win over Washington on February 27, has also been held without a point in his last four outings.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line: The Red Wings must step it up and fast

The Red Wings are still in contention for a playoff spot and would currently qualify if the postseason began today. However, they have created unnecessary tension for themselves and their fan base by struggling in the absence of Larkin.

Tonight, they face the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in Sin City. The game is set to start at 10:00 PM, with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.