Derek Lalonde Explains Why He is ‘Excited' to Watch Red Wings in Second Half of Season

“We put ourselves back in the fight,” Derek Lalonde remarked following the Detroit Red Wings most recent game, reflecting on the team's journey to amass 20 points by the end of January. This achievement, according to Lalonde, signifies a pivotal “step” in the right direction for a team eager to reclaim its competitive edge in the league. Currently holding the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Red Wings stand six points clear of their nearest competitor, a testament to their resilience and determination to break an eight-year playoff drought.

“We put ourselves back in the fight,” Lalonde said. “That’s all you can ask. Great push from the guys.

“It was a good step for us but all it was was a step.”

The Key to Improved Performance

When probed about the factors contributing to the Red Wings' improved standing compared to last season, Derek Lalonde pointed to the team's enhanced depth and the noteworthy performance of goalie Alex Lyon.

“Our depth,” he said. “And the play of Alex Lyon. At this time last year, we were overplaying Ville, and he wasn’t healthy. We were rifling through goalies trying to find some answers.

Looking Forward to the Second Half

Derek Lalonde's excitement stems not only from the team's current standing but also from the anticipation of what's to come.

“I just think it’s the overall depth of the group. And we’ll need it. This is going to be fun — since I’ve been here, we’ve put all our work and all our energy in just to get us into the fight. Now we’re here, it’s what we asked for, let’s see how we handle it. I’m really excited about watching us take a run at it here in the second half of the year.”

As the Red Wings prepare to embark on the remainder of the season, Lalonde's optimism is contagious. The team's progress, underpinned by strategic depth and individual talent, positions them as a formidable force in the race for the playoffs. The coming months will be a true test of the Red Wings' resolve and a thrilling spectacle for fans and the hockey community alike. With Lalonde at the helm, the team is poised to take on the challenges ahead, making the second half of the season an eagerly awaited chapter in the Red Wings' storied legacy.