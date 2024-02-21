Derek Lalonde hopes Las Vegas is losing money on Detroit Red Wings

During a presser on Wednesday, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde shared his perspective on the team's playoff odds with a candid reflection, “Shut the noise off,” he advised, emphasizing his personal avoidance of social media to maintain mental clarity. He expressed a desire for his team to adopt a similar mindset, especially given the fluctuating fan sentiments based on the team's performance.

“Shut the noise off,” he said Wednesday. “I don’t do social media for reason and purpose to clear my own head. I hope our guys are the same. I'm sure the two straight losses, it was over for some fans, and that’s why they’re fans. And then with the two straight wins, it’s already a lock buying playoff tickets.

“You can’t operate like that. This is going to be extremely difficult. The projections out there that people send me, we’re still a low 20% (to reach the postseason). Some of the teams chasing us are 67% projection of making it. I get all that stuff, today’s projections, and AI, whatever. But that’s why you shut it out. Live in the moment. If we are going to stay in this battle and be fortunate enough to be there in the end, it’s going to be about what we do.”

Why it Matters

The Red Wings have been in exceptional form since January, boasting a 12-4-2 record. This surge has nudged them into a wild card position, reflecting the tight competition in the Eastern Conference. Lalonde's strategy is clear: focus inward and maintain a robust defense.

“I’m not a gambler, but you just go to the NHL schedule before your game, they have the odds,” Lalonde shared, adding, “And Vegas hates us. So I hope they’ve lost a lot of money on us.” He highlighted the team's unexpected success against the odds, “Someone gave me a stat — we’ve won more games as a Vegas underdog than anyone in the league this year by a large margin.”

The Big Picture: Defying the Odds

The Red Wings‘ defiance of external expectations under Lalonde‘s guidance is a testament to the team's resilience and focus. Amid the fluctuating opinions of fans and the skepticism of oddsmakers, their climb to a playoff-contending position in the highly competitive Eastern Conference showcases a remarkable effort.

“If we are going to continue to stay in this battle, it’s going to be about keeping it out of our net,” Lalonde asserted, pointing to the critical importance of defense in the team's strategy. The team's quiet confidence, according to Lalonde, is founded on “doing it right,” a principle that has guided their approach through the season's challenges.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Derek Lalonde emphasizes the importance of ignoring external noise and projections. Despite being underdogs, the Red Wings have secured a wild card spot with a notable performance since the start of January. Focused on defense and internal confidence, Lalonde and the team aim for continued success.

The Bottom Line – Betting on Grit

The journey of the Detroit Red Wings this season, as articulated by Derek Lalonde, transcends mere sports analytics or gambling odds; it narrates a compelling story of determination, focus, and teamwork.

“We’ve handled it for the most part pretty good, but they’re just going to get tougher,” Lalonde remarked, highlighting the challenges ahead while underscoring the team's preparedness. This narrative of overcoming adversity, guided by a philosophy that values the present moment and internal belief over external validation, encapsulates the true spirit of competition. In the face of skepticism, the Red Wings‘ performance is a resonant reminder that sometimes, the most significant victories are those achieved against the odds, fortified by grit and collective resolve.