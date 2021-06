Sharing is caring!

If you have not been following Detroit City FC soccer, you have been missing out on a hidden gem in the Motor City sports scene.

On Saturday, they clinched the NISA spring championship by defeating Chattanooga FC by a score of 2-1.

Detroit City FC will now play in the Championship on July 3.

Let's do it again next weekend on July 3!#DCTID pic.twitter.com/uFctYyJliC — Detroit City FC (@DetroitCityFC) June 27, 2021