Detroit Lions 2024 Pro Bowl Schedule: How and When to Watch Your Favorite Lions

The NFL has unveiled a revamped Pro Bowl format for 2024, blending NFL Flag football with 11 unique skills competitions, hosted in Orlando. The event, presented by Verizon, promises an AFC vs. NFC showdown across multiple days, culminating in a flag football game at Camping World Stadium, broadcast across ESPN networks. The Pro Bowl Skills Show will feature the NFL's elite in diverse challenges, from precision passing to high-stakes punt catches, engaging fans in a new way.

The event's programming partners, including ESPN, ABC, and Omaha Productions, aim to highlight the players' skills both on and off the field, with cumulative scoring leading to a final showdown to crown the winning conference. This year's skills competitions include fan favorites and new challenges, emphasizing player creativity, accuracy, and athleticism.

*The schedule below only includes the events that Detroit Lions players are participating in. Via NFL Communications.

Thursday, February 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

High Stakes Event (Sam LaPorta)

Starting off with two footballs in hand, each player will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. Each player that succeeds in catching the football without dropping others will advance to the next round and attempt to catch an additional football. The most sure-handed player who catches the most footballs wins.

AFC NFC Jermaine Johnson (NYJ) DaRon Bland (DAL) Miles Killebrew (PIT) Nick Bellore (SEA) Marvin Mims (DEN) Sam LaPorta (DET) Justin Simmons (DEN) Rashid Shaheed (NO) Denzel Ward (CLE) Devon Witherspoon (SEA)

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball (Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown)

A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of seven players. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the NFC defense, and in the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the AFC defense. The winner of each game will earn three points for their conference.



AFC NFC Offense Keenan Allen (LAC) Offense Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) Offense Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) Offense C.J. Ham (MIN) Offense James Cook (BUF) Offense CeeDee Lamb (DAL) Offense Stefon Diggs (BUF) Offense DK Metcalf (SEA) Offense Evan Engram (JAX) Offense Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) Offense Derrick Henry (TEN) Offense D’Andre Swift (PHI) Offense Tyreek Hill (MIA) Offense Kyren Williams (LAR) Defense Josh Allen (JAX) Defense Budda Baker (ARI) Defense Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT) Defense Jessie Bates (ATL) Defense Sauce Gardner (NYJ) Defense Demario Davis (NO) Defense Patrick Queen (BAL) Defense Danielle Hunter (MIN) Defense Jalen Ramsey (MIA) Defense Micah Parsons (DAL) Defense Roquan Smith (BAL) Defense Haason Reddick (PHI) Defense Pat Surtain II (DEN) Defense Bobby Wagner (SEA)

Sunday, February 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN

Move the Chains (Penei Sewell)

This offensive and defensive linemen strength and speed competition takes strategy and teamwork. Each team of five players must work together to move 3,000 pounds of weights off a massive wall and be the first team to pull that 2,000-pound wall across the finish line. The winner will earn three points for their conference.

AFC NFC Will Anderson (HOU) Demarcus Lawrence (DAL) Terron Armstead (MIA) Penei Sewell (DET) Myles Garrett (CLE Montez Sweat (CHI) Laremy Tunsil (HOU) Tyler Smith (DAL) Kevin Zeitler (BAL) Tristan Wirfs (TB)

Gridiron Gauntlet (Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson)

A full-field relay race between six AFC players and six NFC players who show off their athletic prowess in a challenging obstacle course. They’ll break through walls and crawl under doors, among other obstacles, to get to the final sled push across the field with the ultimate goal of finishing first. The winning team of each race will earn their conference three points.



AFC NFC Will Anderson (HOU) Kenny Clark (GB) Terron Armstead (MIA) Aidan Hutchinson (DET) DeForest Buckner (IND) Demarcus Lawrence (DAL) Trey Hendrickson (CIN) Chris Lindstrom (ATL) Wyatt Teller (CLE) Penei Sewell (DET) Laremy Tunsil (HOU) Tristan Wirfs (TB) Dion Dawkins (BUF) Derrick Brown (CAR) Myles Garrett (CLE) Andrew DePaola (MIN) Justin Madubuike (BAL) Landon Dickerson (PHI) Ross Matiscik (JAX) Lane Johnson (PHI) Quenton Nelson (IND) Dexter Lawrence (NYG) Quinnen Williams (NYJ) Montez Sweat (CHI)

Tug of war (Aidan Hutchinson)

New this year, Tug-of-War is a five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy. Positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team across the marker twice gains three points.



AFC NFC DeForest Buckner (IND) Bryan Anger (DAL) AJ Cole (LV) Kenny Clark (GB) Dion Dawkins (BUF) Landon Dickerson (PHI) Quenton Nelson (IND) Lane Johnson (PHI) Wyatt Teller (CLE) Chris Lindstrom (ATL) Trey Hendrickson (CIN) Brandon Aubrey (DAL) Justin Madubuike (BAL) Derrick Brown (CAR) Justin Tucker (BAL) Aidan Hutchinson (DET) Quinnen Williams (NYJ) Dexter Lawrence (NYG) Kevin Zeitler (BAL) Tyler Smith (DAL)

Flag football (Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta)

The following players set to participate in the NFL Flag football game on Sunday:

AFC NFC QB Gardner Minshew (IND) QB Jalen Hurts (PHI) QB C.J. Stroud (HOU) QB Baker Mayfield (TB) QB Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) QB Geno Smith (SEA) RB James Cook (BUF) RB Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) RB Derrick Henry (TEN) RB D’Andre Swift (PHI) RB Raheem Mostert (MIA) RB Kyren Williams (LAR) FB Alec Ingold (MIA) FB C.J. Ham (MIN) WR Keenan Allen (LAC) WR CeeDee Lamb (DAL) WR Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) WR DK Metcalf (SEA) WR Stefon Diggs (BUF) WR Puka Nacua (LAR) WR Tyreek Hill (MIA) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) TE Evan Engram (JAX) TE Jake Ferguson (DAL) TE David Njoku (CLE) TE Sam LaPorta (DET) C Ryan Kelly (IND) C Jason Kelce (PHI) C Tyler Linderbaum (BAL) C Erik McCoy* (NO) OLB Josh Allen (JAX) OLB Danielle Hunter (MIN) OLB Jermaine Johnson (NYJ) OLB Micah Parsons (DAL) OLB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (CLE) OLB Haason Reddick (PHI) ILB Patrick Queen (BAL) ILB Demario Davis (NO) ILB Roquan Smith (BAL) ILB Bobby Wagner (SEA) CB Sauce Gardner (NYJ) CB DaRon Bland (DAL) CB Jalen Ramsey (MIA) CB Jaylon Johnson (CHI) CB Pat Surtain II (DEN) CB Darius Slay (PHI) CB Denzel Ward (CLE) CB Devon Witherspoon (SEA) FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT) FS Jessie Bates (ATL) FS Justin Simmons (DEN) SS Budda Baker (ARI) SS Kyle Hamilton (BAL) SS Julian Love (SEA) RS Marvin Mims (DEN) RS Rashid Shaheed (NO) ST Miles Killebrew (PIT) ST Nick Bellore (SEA)

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando feature a blend of NFL Flag football and unique skills competitions. Detroit Lions players among those competing in diverse challenges, showcasing their talents. Event culminates in a flag football game, with cumulative scoring from skills challenges determining the winning conference.

The Bottom Line – Lions in the Spotlight

The participation of the Detroit Lions in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games represents not just an opportunity for the players to showcase their talents on a national stage but also a moment of pride for the team and its fans. As the Lions' players take on various challenges, from precision passing to epic dodgeball, they embody the spirit and skill that have made them standouts during the NFL season. This year's Pro Bowl, with its innovative format and emphasis on fun, skill, and competition, promises to be a memorable event for players and fans alike, marking a new chapter in the celebration of football's finest.