Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions 2024 Pro Bowl Schedule: How and When to Watch Your Favorite Lions

Detroit Lions 2024 Pro Bowl Schedule: How and When to Watch Your Favorite Lions. (THIS STARTS TONIGHT!)

Detroit Lions 2024 Pro Bowl Schedule: How and When to Watch Your Favorite Lions

The NFL has unveiled a revamped Pro Bowl format for 2024, blending NFL Flag football with 11 unique skills competitions, hosted in Orlando. The event, presented by Verizon, promises an AFC vs. NFC showdown across multiple days, culminating in a flag football game at Camping World Stadium, broadcast across ESPN networks. The Pro Bowl Skills Show will feature the NFL's elite in diverse challenges, from precision passing to high-stakes punt catches, engaging fans in a new way.

The event's programming partners, including ESPN, ABC, and Omaha Productions, aim to highlight the players' skills both on and off the field, with cumulative scoring leading to a final showdown to crown the winning conference. This year's skills competitions include fan favorites and new challenges, emphasizing player creativity, accuracy, and athleticism.

*The schedule below only includes the events that Detroit Lions players are participating in. Via NFL Communications.

Detroit Lions Added To Pro Bowl Detroit Lions 2024 Pro Bowl Schedule

Thursday, February 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

High Stakes Event (Sam LaPorta)

  • Starting off with two footballs in hand, each player will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. Each player that succeeds in catching the football without dropping others will advance to the next round and attempt to catch an additional football. The most sure-handed player who catches the most footballs wins.
AFCNFC
Jermaine Johnson (NYJ) DaRon Bland (DAL)
Miles Killebrew (PIT) Nick Bellore (SEA)
Marvin Mims (DEN) Sam LaPorta (DET)
Justin Simmons (DEN) Rashid Shaheed (NO)
Denzel Ward (CLE) Devon Witherspoon (SEA)

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball (Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown)

  • A multi-round tournament of classic dodgeball featuring four teams of seven players. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the NFC defense, and in the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the AFC defense. The winner of each game will earn three points for their conference.
     
AFCNFC
OffenseKeenan Allen (LAC)OffenseJahmyr Gibbs (DET)
OffenseJa’Marr Chase (CIN)OffenseC.J. Ham (MIN)
OffenseJames Cook (BUF)OffenseCeeDee Lamb (DAL)
OffenseStefon Diggs (BUF)OffenseDK Metcalf (SEA)
OffenseEvan Engram (JAX)OffenseAmon-Ra St. Brown (DET)
OffenseDerrick Henry (TEN) OffenseD’Andre Swift (PHI)
OffenseTyreek Hill (MIA)OffenseKyren Williams (LAR)
  
DefenseJosh Allen (JAX)DefenseBudda Baker (ARI)
DefenseMinkah Fitzpatrick (PIT)DefenseJessie Bates (ATL)
DefenseSauce Gardner (NYJ)DefenseDemario Davis (NO)
DefensePatrick Queen (BAL)DefenseDanielle Hunter (MIN)
DefenseJalen Ramsey (MIA)DefenseMicah Parsons (DAL)
DefenseRoquan Smith (BAL) DefenseHaason Reddick (PHI)
DefensePat Surtain II (DEN)DefenseBobby Wagner (SEA)

Sunday, February 4 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN

Move the Chains (Penei Sewell)

  • This offensive and defensive linemen strength and speed competition takes strategy and teamwork. Each team of five players must work together to move 3,000 pounds of weights off a massive wall and be the first team to pull that 2,000-pound wall across the finish line. The winner will earn three points for their conference.
AFCNFC
Will Anderson (HOU) Demarcus Lawrence (DAL)
Terron Armstead (MIA) Penei Sewell (DET)
Myles Garrett (CLE Montez Sweat (CHI)
Laremy Tunsil (HOU) Tyler Smith (DAL)
Kevin Zeitler (BAL) Tristan Wirfs (TB)

Gridiron Gauntlet (Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson)

  • A full-field relay race between six AFC players and six NFC players who show off their athletic prowess in a challenging obstacle course. They’ll break through walls and crawl under doors, among other obstacles, to get to the final sled push across the field with the ultimate goal of finishing first. The winning team of each race will earn their conference three points.
AFCNFC
Will Anderson (HOU) Kenny Clark (GB)
Terron Armstead (MIA) Aidan Hutchinson (DET)
DeForest Buckner (IND) Demarcus Lawrence (DAL)
Trey Hendrickson (CIN) Chris Lindstrom (ATL)
Wyatt Teller (CLE) Penei Sewell (DET)
Laremy Tunsil (HOU) Tristan Wirfs (TB)
   
Dion Dawkins (BUF) Derrick Brown (CAR)
Myles Garrett (CLE) Andrew DePaola (MIN)
Justin Madubuike (BAL) Landon Dickerson (PHI)
Ross Matiscik (JAX) Lane Johnson (PHI)
Quenton Nelson (IND) Dexter Lawrence (NYG)
Quinnen Williams (NYJ) Montez Sweat (CHI)

Tug of war (Aidan Hutchinson)

  • New this year, Tug-of-War is a five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy. Positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team across the marker twice gains three points.
AFCNFC
DeForest Buckner (IND) Bryan Anger (DAL)
AJ Cole (LV) Kenny Clark (GB)
Dion Dawkins (BUF) Landon Dickerson (PHI)
Quenton Nelson (IND) Lane Johnson (PHI)
Wyatt Teller (CLE) Chris Lindstrom (ATL)
   
Trey Hendrickson (CIN) Brandon Aubrey (DAL)
Justin Madubuike (BAL) Derrick Brown (CAR)
Justin Tucker (BAL) Aidan Hutchinson (DET)
Quinnen Williams (NYJ) Dexter Lawrence (NYG)
Kevin Zeitler (BAL) Tyler Smith (DAL)

Flag football (Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta)

The following players set to participate in the NFL Flag football game on Sunday:

AFCNFC
QBGardner Minshew (IND) QBJalen Hurts (PHI)
QBC.J. Stroud (HOU) QBBaker Mayfield (TB)
QBTua Tagovailoa (MIA) QBGeno Smith (SEA)
RBJames Cook (BUF) RBJahmyr Gibbs (DET)
RBDerrick Henry (TEN) RBD’Andre Swift (PHI)
RBRaheem Mostert (MIA) RBKyren Williams (LAR)
FBAlec Ingold (MIA) FBC.J. Ham (MIN)
WRKeenan Allen (LAC) WRCeeDee Lamb (DAL)
WRJa’Marr Chase (CIN) WRDK Metcalf (SEA)
WRStefon Diggs (BUF) WRPuka Nacua (LAR)
WRTyreek Hill (MIA) WRAmon-Ra St. Brown (DET)
TEEvan Engram (JAX) TEJake Ferguson (DAL)
TEDavid Njoku (CLE) TESam LaPorta (DET)
CRyan Kelly (IND) CJason Kelce (PHI)
CTyler Linderbaum (BAL) CErik McCoy* (NO)
OLBJosh Allen (JAX) OLBDanielle Hunter (MIN)
OLBJermaine Johnson (NYJ) OLBMicah Parsons (DAL)
OLBJeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (CLE) OLBHaason Reddick (PHI)
ILBPatrick Queen (BAL) ILBDemario Davis (NO)
ILBRoquan Smith (BAL) ILBBobby Wagner (SEA)
CBSauce Gardner (NYJ) CBDaRon Bland (DAL)
CBJalen Ramsey (MIA) CBJaylon Johnson (CHI)
CBPat Surtain II (DEN) CBDarius Slay (PHI)
CBDenzel Ward (CLE) CBDevon Witherspoon (SEA)
FSMinkah Fitzpatrick (PIT) FSJessie Bates (ATL)
FSJustin Simmons (DEN) SSBudda Baker (ARI)
SSKyle Hamilton (BAL) SSJulian Love (SEA)
RSMarvin Mims (DEN) RSRashid Shaheed (NO)
STMiles Killebrew (PIT) STNick Bellore (SEA)
2024 Pro Bowl

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando feature a blend of NFL Flag football and unique skills competitions.
  2. Detroit Lions players among those competing in diverse challenges, showcasing their talents.
  3. Event culminates in a flag football game, with cumulative scoring from skills challenges determining the winning conference.

The Bottom Line – Lions in the Spotlight

The participation of the Detroit Lions in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games represents not just an opportunity for the players to showcase their talents on a national stage but also a moment of pride for the team and its fans. As the Lions' players take on various challenges, from precision passing to epic dodgeball, they embody the spirit and skill that have made them standouts during the NFL season. This year's Pro Bowl, with its innovative format and emphasis on fun, skill, and competition, promises to be a memorable event for players and fans alike, marking a new chapter in the celebration of football's finest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 