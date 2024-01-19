Detroit Lions announce halftime entertainment for playoff game vs. Buccaneers

Detroit Lions announce halftime entertainment for Sunday's playoff game vs. the Buccaneers at Ford Field.

Thanks to their thrilling 24-23 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions earned the right to host another playoff game this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And now, Lions fans in attendance know who will be the halftime entertainment – a familiar face whose voice they hear singing the catchy fight song after every Lions touchdown.

Theo “Gridiron” Spight and his band will perform at Ford Field during halftime of Sunday's playoff game

Performing at halftime this Sunday will be none other than Theo “Gridiron” Spight” and his band; Spight leads Ford Field in the Lions fight song “Gridiron Heros” after touchdown and victory:

Needless to say, he's excited for the opportunity.

“To get an opportunity like this in my city with my band, in what I feel like is my stadium as I’ve been there a long time… I’m just so grateful. It’s a blessing,” Spight told MLive. “I ran a gamut of emotions, from crying to getting on my knees and saying a prayer to just getting goosebumps. I’m a Detroit boy, born and raised, and to be able to have a spotlight like this at home is just incredible.”

“I’m just so happy for the fans. People tell me, my friends and family, I’m so happy for you. And while I appreciate that, it’s the faces and people I’ve seen in those seats week in and week out for years. You think of their hard-earned money and dedication, whether it was 0-16 to today, the lowest of the lows, the highest of the highs… their support never waivered. I’m happy for them, the hardcore fans.”

Bottom Line: Can the Lions advance?

The Lions' postseason victory has been a long-awaited moment for fans, with many not even alive the last time the franchise secured such a win. Older generations of fans, who had grown weary of wondering if they would witness postseason success in their lifetimes, are now celebrating the Lions' tremendous accomplishment.

Over the years, Theo Spight has witnessed his fair share of games at Ford Field, often during challenging times for the Lions. Performing at halftime of a playoff game is a well-deserved opportunity for him.