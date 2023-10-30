Detroit Lions announce roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football

The Detroit Lions announce roster moves ahead of tonight's Monday Night Football clash against the Raiders.

The Detroit Lions are once again gearing up to play in front of a national television audience tonight, as they welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Ford Field in downtown Detroit for Monday Night Football. In anticipation of the game, the team has made a couple of roster moves.

A pair of roster moves has been announced

As per the official Lions X account, the team has officially signed running back Devine Ozigbo to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, they have elevated offensive lineman Michael Niese to the active roster from the practice squad.

Ozigbo has had experience with several NFL teams during his career, making stops with the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos. He initially joined the Lions in August, was subsequently released, and later reacquired to the practice squad.

Additionally, Niese was signed to the Lions practice squad this past August after having spent time within the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

Bottom Line: Monday Night Football on deck

The Lions are looking to bounce back from a humbling loss last week against the Baltimore Ravens, and will once again have the eyes of the country upon them.

We hope both players the Lions have elevated will have a positive impact as they look to improve to 6-2 so far in 2023.