Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

For the Monday Night Football showdown, the 5-2 Detroit Lions are preparing to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field. Despite being considered the favorites, the Lions will face the challenge of missing several key players, including LG Jonah Jackson, RB David Montgomery, and the potential absence of C Frank Ragnow (listed as Doubtful) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is dealing with an illness. As they approach Week 8 with a shorthanded roster, the Lions will once again rely on their “Next Man Up” philosophy, placing the onus on their depth chart to step in and make an impact. Let's dive into how the Lions' depth chart is shaping up for this pivotal game.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

*Note: Starters are in BOLD

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

  • Jared Goff
  • Teddy Bridgewater

Running Backs

  • Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Craig Reynolds

Wide Receivers

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (Questionable)
  • Josh Reynolds
  • Jameson Williams
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Antoine Green

Tight Ends

  • Sam LaPorta
  • Brock Wright
  • Darrell Daniels

Offensive Linemen

  • LT – Taylor Decker
  • LG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Questionable)
  • C – Graham Glasgow
  • RG – Kayode Awosika
  • RT – Penei Sewell
  • OL – Dan Skipper
  • IOL – Colby Sorsdal
DEFENSE

Interior defensive line

  • DT – Alim McNeill
  • DT – Benito Jones
  • EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
  • EDGE – John Cominsky
  • DL – Levi Onwuzurike
  • DT – Isaiah Buggs
  • DT – Brodric Martin
  • DL – Josh Paschal
  • EDGE – Charles Harris
  • EDGE – Romeo Okwara
  • EDGE – Julian Okwara

Linebackers

  • LB – Alex Anzalone
  • LB – Derrick Barnes
  • LB – Jack Campbell
  • LB – Malcolm Rodriguez (questionable)
  • LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • LB – Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks

  • CB – Cam Sutton
  • CB – Jerry Jacobs
  • NB – Brian Branch
  • NB – Will Harris
  • CB – Khalil Dorsey
  • CB – Steven Gilmore
  • NB – Chase Lucas

Safeties

  • Kerby Joseph
  • Tracy Walker
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu
Bottom Line: Embracing the Unpredictable

In the face of adversity, the Detroit Lions are gearing up to embrace their “Next Man Up” philosophy as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. While they may be considered strong favorites at home, the inherent unpredictability of the NFL ensures that every game presents a distinct challenge. As they set foot on the field, the Lions are fully aware of the need to rebound from the disappointing loss to the Ravens in the previous week.

