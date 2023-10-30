Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

For the Monday Night Football showdown, the 5-2 Detroit Lions are preparing to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field. Despite being considered the favorites, the Lions will face the challenge of missing several key players, including LG Jonah Jackson, RB David Montgomery, and the potential absence of C Frank Ragnow (listed as Doubtful) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is dealing with an illness. As they approach Week 8 with a shorthanded roster, the Lions will once again rely on their “Next Man Up” philosophy, placing the onus on their depth chart to step in and make an impact. Let's dive into how the Lions' depth chart is shaping up for this pivotal game.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

*Note: Starters are in BOLD

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Running Backs

Jahmyr Gibbs

Craig Reynolds

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Questionable)

(Questionable) Josh Reynolds

Jameson Williams

Kalif Raymond

Antoine Green

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

Darrell Daniels

Offensive Linemen

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Questionable)

(Questionable) C – Graham Glasgow

RG – Kayode Awosika

RT – Penei Sewell

OL – Dan Skipper

IOL – Colby Sorsdal

DEFENSE

Interior defensive line

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – John Cominsky

DL – Levi Onwuzurike

DT – Isaiah Buggs

DT – Brodric Martin

DL – Josh Paschal

EDGE – Charles Harris

EDGE – Romeo Okwara

EDGE – Julian Okwara

Linebackers

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

LB – Jack Campbell

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez (questionable)

LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB – Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

NB – Will Harris

CB – Khalil Dorsey

CB – Steven Gilmore

NB – Chase Lucas

Safeties

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Bottom Line: Embracing the Unpredictable

In the face of adversity, the Detroit Lions are gearing up to embrace their “Next Man Up” philosophy as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. While they may be considered strong favorites at home, the inherent unpredictability of the NFL ensures that every game presents a distinct challenge. As they set foot on the field, the Lions are fully aware of the need to rebound from the disappointing loss to the Ravens in the previous week.