Detroit Lions’ Ben Johnson named NFL’s top OC by Pro Football Focus

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was viewed as a prime head coaching candidate after leading his team to top-notch statistical finishes in 2022, coming in at 4th overall in total yards and 5th overall in total points scored. But to the delight of Lions fans, he's decided to stick around and has been named the best in the NFL at his job by Pro Football Focus.

Ben Johnson's work as OC has been well received

Johnson's work with the Lions' offense has been well-regarded, as they finished finished 3rd overall with 6,460 total net years, 4th in total touchdowns, 4th in first downs while also committing the fewest turnovers in 2022.

And despite having interviewed with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts for their previously vacated head coaching jobs, he decided to stay put with the Lions.

Johnson found himself 1st overall in Pro Football Focus' recent rankings of the NFL's top 10 offensive coordinators, beating the likes of Kellen Moore (Los Angeles Chargers) and Bill O'Brien (New England Patriots).

Key Points

Ben Johnson's work as Lions OC has been very well received

He had the chance to go elsewhere in the NFL but chose to remain in Detroit

Pro Football Focus has named him the NFL's best offensive coordinator

Bottom Line

Johnson feels as though he has unfinished business with the Lions, who are poised to take a major leap forward and are considered by many the favorites to win the NFC North.

“This is as encouraged [as I've been] in my four years with the direction of the Lions and where we're headed,” he said after choosing to remain with Detroit.