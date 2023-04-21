Detroit Lions better not embarrass themselves as the Arizona Cardinals did

While I was browsing Twitter last night, I got an alert from the Arizona Cardinals about a live stream they were doing to unveil their new jerseys for the 2023 season. Being a fan of the Detroit Lions, I really should not care one way or the other about the Cardinals, or their jerseys, but I tuned in anyway to see what they came up with. When their new jerseys were unveiled, all I could do is laugh. Let's hope the Lions don't embarrass themselves like this when they unveil their new jerseys prior to the 2024 season.

Cardinals unveil embarrassing jerseys

Here are the jerseys the Cardinals unveiled on Thursday. As you can see, they pretty much took Ohio State‘s jerseys and put “Arizona” on them.

Detroit Lions better not embarrass themselves as the Cardinals did

The Lions will soon be unveiling an alternate helmet for the 2023 season, and then next year, they will unveil their new jerseys for the 2024 season and beyond. Let's cross our fingers that the Lions do not embarrass themselves as the Cardinals just did!