Lions Notes

Detroit Lions better not embarrass themselves as the Arizona Cardinals did

By W.G. Brady
2
0

Inside the Article:

While I was browsing Twitter last night, I got an alert from the Arizona Cardinals about a live stream they were doing to unveil their new jerseys for the 2023 season. Being a fan of the Detroit Lions, I really should not care one way or the other about the Cardinals, or their jerseys, but I tuned in anyway to see what they came up with. When their new jerseys were unveiled, all I could do is laugh. Let's hope the Lions don't embarrass themselves like this when they unveil their new jerseys prior to the 2024 season.

Arizona Cardinals Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • The Cardinals unveiled their new jerseys on Thursday night
  • Fans flocked to social media to rip the embarrassing jerseys
  • Let's hope the Lions do not embarrass themselves as the Cardinals did

Cardinals unveil embarrassing jerseys

Here are the jerseys the Cardinals unveiled on Thursday. As you can see, they pretty much took Ohio State‘s jerseys and put “Arizona” on them.

Arizona Cardinals Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions better not embarrass themselves as the Cardinals did

The Lions will soon be unveiling an alternate helmet for the 2023 season, and then next year, they will unveil their new jerseys for the 2024 season and beyond. Let's cross our fingers that the Lions do not embarrass themselves as the Cardinals just did!

Brad Holmes: 'It was just the right time' to trade Jeff Okudah
Brad Holmes: 'It was just the right time' to trade Jeff Okudah

Brad Holmes held his pre-NFL Draft press conference on Thursday and he talked about how it was the right time to trade Jeff Okudah.
