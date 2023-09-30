Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Brian Branch and Alex Anzalone fined by NFL

Brian Branch and Alex Anzalone fined by NFL: Something tells us that Branch will have no problem paying up for one of his fines!

For the first two weeks of the 2023 regular season, the Detroit Lions had managed to avoid fines. However, Week 3 brought a change, with two Lions players receiving fines for plays that raised concerns about player safety. The players who were fined are Brian Branch and Alex Anzalone. The fines can be appealed, though there is no report as of now that they will be.

How Much Were Brian Branch and Alex Anzalone Fined?

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was the first to receive a fine, totaling $13,922, for a hit to the head of running back Bijan Robinson during a game against the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie defensive back Brian Branch received two fines, each amounting to $8,103. The first fine resulted from a horse-collar tackle on Robinson in the third quarter. The second offense occurred late in the game when Branch delivered a blow to Robinson's head.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. In Week 3, the NFL imposed fines on Detroit Lions players Brian Branch and Alex Anzalone for rule violations.
  2. Alex Anzalone received a $13,922 fine for a hit to the head of an opponent.
  3. Rookie Brian Branch faced two fines totaling $8,103 for a horse-collar tackle and a head blow during the same game.
Brian Branch plans to make the Hall of Fame

Bottom Line – Enforcing Player Safety

The NFL's approach to player safety involves strict accountability through fines for rule violations. For the Detroit Lions, Week 3 brought fines for defenders Brian Branch and Alex Anzalone. While these penalties may raise questions, they underscore the league's commitment to maintaining a safe and fair playing environment. As the season unfolds, players and teams must remain vigilant about adhering to these rules to ensure the well-being of all involved.

