Detroit Tigers SP Matt Manning Makes Himself Clear After Getting Called Up

Matt Manning will be the 27th man for today’s doubleheader

The Detroit Tigers have had an impressive start to their season, boasting a 4-0 record and standing as the last undefeated team in Major League Baseball. With a doubleheader against the New York Mets on Thursday, the Tigers have a chance to extend their winning streak to six games.

Manning’s Passion for Baseball

In light of his call-up from Triple-A Toledo for the doubleheader, Matt Manning spoke to the media, expressing his genuine love for the game.

“Am I here to play baseball as a business or do I enjoy playing baseball? I feel like that’s what I found out down in Toledo. I enjoy competing. I enjoy playing baseball,” he said.

This statement underscores Manning’s dedication and enjoyment of baseball, beyond its business aspects.

The Bottom Line

Despite a strong showing in Spring Training, Manning started the season in Toledo while the Tigers opted for Casey Mize and Reese Olson in their rotation. Now, with the doubleheader, Manning has the chance to prove himself as the 27th man and starting pitcher in Game 2. As he steps onto the field, it’s clear that Manning’s passion for the game will be a driving force in his performance.