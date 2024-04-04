fb
Search

Latest News:

8 Detroit Lions Uniform Design Options [Photos]

0
Which of these Detroit Lions uniform options do you like best?

Former Detroit Lions Coach Dre Bly Hired by UNC Charlotte

0
Former Lions assistant coach Dre Bly Hired by Biff Poggi.

Report: Michigan Basketball expected to hire Akeem Miskdeen

0
Michigan Basketball coach Dusty May is set to make a HUGE hire.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Tigers SP Matt Manning Makes Himself Clear After Getting Called Up

Tigers Notes

Matt Manning will be the 27th man for today’s doubleheader

The Detroit Tigers have had an impressive start to their season, boasting a 4-0 record and standing as the last undefeated team in Major League Baseball. With a doubleheader against the New York Mets on Thursday, the Tigers have a chance to extend their winning streak to six games.

Matt Manning injury Matt Manning hit by 119.5 mph comebacker Detroit Tigers make decision on Matt Manning

Manning’s Passion for Baseball

In light of his call-up from Triple-A Toledo for the doubleheader, Matt Manning spoke to the media, expressing his genuine love for the game.

“Am I here to play baseball as a business or do I enjoy playing baseball? I feel like that’s what I found out down in Toledo. I enjoy competing. I enjoy playing baseball,” he said.

This statement underscores Manning’s dedication and enjoyment of baseball, beyond its business aspects.

Detroit Tigers to unveil Detroit Tigers Spring Training Roster Detroit Tigers acquire Blake Dickerson Reese Olson Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers home run celebration

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Tigers are currently undefeated with a 4-0 record.
  2. Matt Manning emphasizes his love for playing baseball, not just as a business.
  3. Manning will be the starting pitcher in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the New York Mets.

The Bottom Line

Despite a strong showing in Spring Training, Manning started the season in Toledo while the Tigers opted for Casey Mize and Reese Olson in their rotation. Now, with the doubleheader, Manning has the chance to prove himself as the 27th man and starting pitcher in Game 2. As he steps onto the field, it’s clear that Manning’s passion for the game will be a driving force in his performance.

Newsletter

Don't miss

College Sports

Oakland University F Trey Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

0
Trey Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal after two solid seasons at Oakland University.
Lions Notes

Cameron Sutton Mugshot Released After He Turns Himself In

0
The Cameron Sutton Mugshot has emerged on social media.
College Sports

Oakland’s Jack Gohlke and Greg Kampe are going to the Final Four!

0
Jack Gohlke and Greg Kampe will be at the Final Four as part of the events leading up to the games.
U of M

Former Michigan G Dug McDaniel Transfers to Kansas State

0
Ex-Michigan Wolverines guard Dug McDaniel transfers to the Kansas State Wildcats.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Focused On ‘Bigger Things’ Than Just Beating The White Sox

0
The Detroit Tigers want to go to the MLB Playoffs and win.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

8 Detroit Lions Uniform Design Options [Photos]

W.G. Brady -
Which of these Detroit Lions uniform options do you like best?
Read more

Former Detroit Lions Coach Dre Bly Hired by UNC Charlotte

W.G. Brady -
Former Lions assistant coach Dre Bly Hired by Biff Poggi.
Read more

Report: Michigan Basketball expected to hire Akeem Miskdeen

W.G. Brady -
Michigan Basketball coach Dusty May is set to make a HUGE hire.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.