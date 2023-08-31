Detroit Lions bring back David Blough as their No. 3 QB

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have their No. 3 QB.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have added a No. 3 quarterback. Just moments ago, Pelissero reported that the Lions are signing QB David Blough to their practice squad. Blough, in case you forgot, previously played for the Lions prior to being cut before the start of the 2022 season.

Why it Matters

After being released by the Lions just prior to the 2022 season, Blough signed with the Minnesota Vikings. According to reports, prior to signing with the Vikings, Blough actually turned down an offer to be on the Lions practice squad. He was eventually released by the Vikings before signing with the Arizona Cardinals, where he remained for the rest of the season.

From Detroit Free Press:

The Lions offered Blough a spot on their practice squad as their No. 3 quarterback, but he declined and signed with the Minnesota Vikings instead.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said a change at backup quarterback was necessary because Boyle and Blough “just didn’t quite make the jump that we expected them to make.”

“We had a plan in place for the backup quarterback position and it kind of took a detour that was unexpected, but you got to be prepared for that and we just kind of made it work the best way we can,” Holmes said.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. David Blough has been signed by the Detroit Lions to their practice squad, serving as their No. 3 quarterback.
  2. After initially declining an offer from the Lions, Blough spent time with both the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 season.
  3. Prior to the 2022 season, Brad Holmes emphasized the importance of having backup plans and adapting to unexpected changes, highlighting Blough's familiarity with the team's offense as a valuable asset.

Bottom Line: Blough is Back!

Ladies and gents, David Blough is back with the Detroit Lions. Obviously, the hope is that Blough never had to appear in a game, but it is always nice to have a guy who is familiar with the offense as an insurance plan.

