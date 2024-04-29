Brad Holmes Explains Decision to Draft Giovanni Manu

In the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected offensive tackle Giovanni Manu, a player whose journey to the NFL is as compelling as his potential on the field. Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes recently shared insights into the process that led to Manu’s selection, from initial discovery to his pre-draft visit.

Discovery of Giovanni Manu

The story of how the Lions discovered Giovanni Manu underscores the extensive network and collaborative effort involved in scouting. Manu first came to the Lions’ attention through a standout workout that caught the eye of Lions Scout Ademi Smith. This discovery was quickly escalated within the organization. “He had a really good workout and he kind of got on the workout circuit, and (it) really starting back with (Lions Scout, Auxiliary) Ademi Smith who scouted him and then (senior personnel executive John) Dorsey finds out about the workout,” Holmes explained. The information was then passed to assistant GM Ray Agnew, who brought it to Holmes, suggesting, “Man, I think you’ve probably got to take a look at Giovanni here.”

Evaluating Manu’s Potential

Despite Manu’s competition level being lower than some of his peers, Holmes was not deterred after reviewing his game tape. “It’s what it is. It’s a low-level competition, but when I watched the tape, the upside of the actual player – it’s not about who he was going against and all that stuff, I just – we just kind of got enamored with the upside,” said Holmes. This focus on potential over the level of prior competition highlights the Lions’ strategy of looking for raw talent that can be developed.

Impressive Pre-Draft Visit

Manu’s pre-draft visit to the Lions was a critical component of the evaluation process. During his visit, he not only showcased his skills but also his personal character and resilience. Holmes noted, “He came in and he did a great job and sat with the coaches, and we felt really good about him. We felt really good about his makeup. He’s wired the right way. He’s got a really cool story and he’s been through some things.” The team was particularly impressed by his character and the personal challenges he has overcome, factors that added to his appeal as a draft choice.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Scouting and Discovery Process: The discovery of the player was a result of a coordinated effort among the scouting team, which began with a standout individual workout that caught the attention of team scouts and was subsequently communicated up the hierarchy to the general manager. Evaluation Beyond Competition Level: Despite the player coming from a lower level of competition, the Lions’ management focused on his potential and upside, demonstrating their strategy of evaluating talent based on individual capabilities and future growth potential rather than the quality of past opponents. Character and Personal Resilience: During his pre-draft visit, the player impressed the Lions’ coaching staff and management not only with his on-field skills but also with his personal character and the adversities he has overcome, which solidified his selection in the draft.

Bottom Line: High Hopes for Manu’s Future

The Lions’ decision to draft Giovanni Manu was based on a combination of his physical abilities and his mental makeup, with an emphasis on his potential to grow into a valuable NFL player. Holmes’s insights into the scouting process reveal a meticulous approach to player selection, focusing on both talent and character. As Manu joins the Lions, the team is optimistic about his future contributions, both on the field and within the locker room.