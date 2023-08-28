Detroit Lions Roster Cuts: CB Chase Lucas Waived

As the Detroit Lions get closer and closer to establishing their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season, they have reportedly made a decision on cornerback, Chase Lucas. According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Lions are waiving Lucas, who was the Lions' seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#Lions are waiving CB Chase Lucas, source says. Detroit’s seventh-round pick a year ago closed the preseason with this diving INT vs. the #Panthers the other night. pic.twitter.com/Au18qNooxE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2023

Why it Matters

Many believed that Lucas played well enough in the preseason to earn a spot on the Lions 53-man roster, but the team has decided to go in a different direction. With that being said, he put out enough solid tape during the preseason that he may not make it through waivers. If he does make it through, the Lions would have an opportunity to sign him to their practice squad.

Chase Lucas By The Numbers

During the 2022 season, Lucas recorded just two tackles in six games. While in college at Arizona State, Lucas appeared in 51 games, picking up 223 tackles, two sacks, and six interceptions.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Tough Decisions

It's always a tough call when roster cuts are in the offing, especially when young talents are on the chopping block. The Lions' decision to waive Chase Lucas, just a year removed from drafting him, is a testament to the depth and competition we've seen in camp. While Lucas showed flashes of promise this preseason, the Lions are clearly confident in the direction they're headed and the pieces they have in place. For Lucas, the journey doesn't end here; his preseason performances could very well open doors elsewhere in the league. As for the Lions, they're laser-focused on what they believe is the best ensemble for a winning 2023 season.