Detroit Lions confirm status of Alex Anzalone for Week 13 vs. Saints

The status of Alex Anzalone for Week 13 vs. the Saints has been confirmed by the Detroit Lions.

During their recent Thanksgiving Day game against division rivals, the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions suffered a loss as linebacker Alex Anzalone got injured in the 4th quarter. Unfortunately, Anzalone's unavailability for the upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints has been confirmed; he won't be able to play and won't be traveling with the team for the match down south.

Anzalone was hurt vs. the Packers

Anzalone, who missed practice all this week, suffered the hand injury late in the 4th quarter agianst Green Bay, necessitating his departure to the sidelines for assessment and treatment by the training staff.

He will not travel with the Lions to New Orleans

Minutes ago, it was confirmed by the Lions on X (formerly Twitter) that Anzalone will not be making the trip with them to New Orelans.

He currently leads the Lions in tackles tackles with 87, and has already established a new career-high with nine quarterback hits and three sacks.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions lost linebacker Alex Anzalone late in the 4th quarter of their most recent game against the Green Bay Packers He's officially been downgraded to out for tomorrow's game against the Saints, and won't travel with the team He leads the Lions in tackles this season and has already established career-highs in quarterback hits and sacks

Bottom Line: Next man up

Unfortunately, the NFL schedule doesn't pause for injured players to recover, putting the Lions in a position where they'll need to lean on their depth to fill the gap left by Anzalone's absence. The team will be looking to the likes of Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez to help offset some of the load.

Tomorrow's game against the Saints at the Caesars Superdowm is set to kick off at 1:00 PM EST. Detroit will be looking to improve their record to 9-3 with a win.