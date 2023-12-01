New Orleans Saints Injury Report: 4 Players ruled OUT vs. Detroit Lions

In a crucial Week 13 matchup, the New Orleans Saints have been dealt a significant blow with the ruling out of four players against the Detroit Lions. The injury report includes starting defenders Pete Werner and Marcus Maye, both sidelined due to shoulder injuries, as well as wide receiver Rashid Shaheed with a thigh injury, and rookie running back Kendre Miller who is suffering from an ankle injury.

Saints Injury Report

Additionally, the Saints face uncertainty with four other players listed as questionable: defensive end Cameron Jordan, kicker Blake Grupe, center Erik McCoy, and wideout Chris Olave, who is currently in concussion protocol.

Pete Werner (Linebacker) – Ruled out due to shoulder and oblique injuries. Marcus Maye (Safety) – Ruled out with a shoulder injury. Rashid Shaheed (Wide Receiver) – Ruled out because of a thigh injury. Kendre Miller (Running Back) – Ruled out with an ankle injury. Cameron Jordan (Defensive End) – Questionable due to an ankle injury. Blake Grupe (Kicker) – Questionable with a right groin injury. Erik McCoy (Center) – Questionable with a shoulder injury. Chris Olave (Wide Receiver) – Questionable and currently in concussion protocol.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Saints ruled out four players, including Werner, Maye, Shaheed, and Miller. Four Saints players are questionable, including Jordan and Olave. The Lions have Anzalone doubtful and Jackson questionable for the game.

The Bottom Line – A Test of Depth and Strategy

This Week 13 clash between the Saints and the Lions will be a true test of depth and adaptability for both teams. With significant players ruled out or questionable, coaches will need to rely on their teams' depth and strategic planning to overcome these hurdles. How each team adjusts to these challenges could very well determine the outcome of this crucial matchup. As the game approaches, it will be interesting to see which team can best manage its roster and execute a winning game plan despite the injury setbacks.