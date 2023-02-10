Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023

The NFL free agency period will be here before we know and we will soon know exactly which players will be available for the Detroit Lions to consider. Some players are in a position where they will be unrestricted free agents because their contract is up, while others will hit free agency as cap casualties. One player I expect to be a cap casualty by the time free agency rolls around is Denver Broncos OL, Graham Glasgow. If Glasgow does become available, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to strongly consider bringing him home.

Why it Matters for Graham Glasgow and the Lions

As it stands, Detroit has an important decision to make on OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai. During the offseason leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Vaitai was written in ink as a starter, but an injury ended up sidelining him for the entire year. Now, some believe Vaitai could be a cap casualty, in which case, a replacement would be needed. Glasgow just so happens to be in the same boat in Denver, as he too could soon be a cap casualty, allowing him to become a free agent.

Why Detroit Should Bring Glasgow Home

If you are a fan of the Lions, you certainly remember when Glasgow played in Detroit. Glasgow was selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and during his time in the Motor City, he proved to be a valuable asset to the team. In his three seasons in Detroit, Glasgow started at both guard and center positions, displaying his versatility and dependability. After leaving Detroit for the Denver Broncos, Glasgow continued to shine as one of the NFL's most reliable offensive linemen. If Glasgow is a Broncos cap casualty, Brad Holmes should strongly consider re-signing him to help fill the potential void if Vaitai is cut by Detroit. Glasgow's previous experience in Detroit, as well as his ability to play both guard and center, makes him an ideal replacement for Vatai, and a valuable addition to Detroit's offensive line.

Bottom Line

Cutting Vatai and bringing back Glasgow just makes too much sense for Detroit as a $12.4 million cap hit for Vaitai seems like too much for a player who has not stayed healthy.