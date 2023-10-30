Detroit Lions defense celebrates Kerby Joseph interception with ‘Thriller’ dance [Video]

Detroit Lions defense celebrates Kerby Joseph interception with ‘Thriller' dance

After leading the Detroit Lions in interceptions in 2022, safety Kerby Joseph had not yet intercepted a single pass in 2023. That changed just moments ago on Monday Night Football as Joseph picked off an awful pass from Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garopollo. Following the interception, the Lions' defense, led by Aidan Hutchinson, celebrated by doing the “Thriller” dance.

A Thriller of an Interception

Take a look as Kerby Joseph makes one of the easiest interceptions you will ever see before celebrating with his teammates.

What Did Kerby Joseph Say About Interceptions?

On Friday, Joseph said he appreciated that he was getting respect from opposing offenses, but he begged quarterbacks to throw the ball in his direction.

“My second year, I guess I got a little respect in the league, so it’s cool that they know what’s up, but still, throw the ball, man,” Joseph said Friday. “Throw the ball. But it’s like, I just got to take it game by game.”

“To be honest, I feel like I don’t have a good game unless I have a pick. Unless I get a turnover, I’m around the ball,” Joseph said. “Cause like you can have tackles, you’re supposed to tackle, but a lot of greats, they get the ball. And I want to be great, so I got to get the ball.”