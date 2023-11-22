Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. Green Bay Packers
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their crucial Week 12 Thanksgiving Day clash with the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, excitement is mounting for what is shaping up to be a critical encounter. With an impressive 8-2 record so far, the Lions enter the game as strong contenders in the NFC. Securing a win in this game could boost their record to an outstanding 9-2, setting a confident trajectory for the rest of the season.
With high stakes and the season's momentum on the line, let’s dive into what I believe the depth chart will look like on Thanksgiving Day.
Detroit Lions Depth Chart
*Note: Starters are in BOLD
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff
- Teddy Bridgewater
Running Backs
- David Montgomery
- Jahmyr Gibbs
Wide Receivers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Josh Reynolds
- Jameson Williams
- Kalif Raymond
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Antoine Green
Tight Ends
- Sam LaPorta
- Brock Wright
- James Mitchell
Offensive Linemen
- LT – Taylor Decker
- LG – Colby Sorsdal (Jonah Jackson has been ruled OUT)
- C – Frank Ragnow
- RG – Graham Glasgow
- RT – Penei Sewell
- OL – Dan Skipper
- IOL – Kayode Awosika
- OT – Michael Schofield
DEFENSE
Interior defensive line
- DT – Alim McNeill
- DT – Benito Jones
- EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
- EDGE – John Cominsky
- DL – Levi Onwuzurike
- DT – Isaiah Buggs
- DT – Brodric Martin
- DT – Quinton Bohanna
- DL – Josh Paschal
- EDGE – Charles Harris
- EDGE – Romeo Okwara
- EDGE – Julian Okwara
Linebackers
- LB – Alex Anzalone
- LB – Derrick Barnes
- LB – Jack Campbell
- LB – Malcolm Rodriguez
- LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- LB – Anthony Pittman
- LB – Trevor Nowaske
Cornerbacks
- CB – Cam Sutton
- CB – Jerry Jacobs
- NB – Brian Branch
- NB – Will Harris
- CB – Khalil Dorsey
- CB – Steven Gilmore
- NB – Chase Lucas
Safeties
- Kerby Joseph
- Tracy Walker
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
Bottom Line: Next Man Up
Embracing the “Next Man Up” philosophy, the Detroit Lions are gearing up with a resilient mindset for their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers. Although the Lions hold the advantage as the favored team at home, they are well aware of the NFL's inherent unpredictability and the fact that no game is a guaranteed win. As they take to the field, the significance of this victory is clear – it's not just about the win, but about maintaining their pursuit of the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC.