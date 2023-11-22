Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. Green Bay Packers

The projected Detroit Lions depth chart for their Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. the Packers has a couple of changes from a week ago.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. Green Bay Packers

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their crucial Week 12 Thanksgiving Day clash with the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, excitement is mounting for what is shaping up to be a critical encounter. With an impressive 8-2 record so far, the Lions enter the game as strong contenders in the NFC. Securing a win in this game could boost their record to an outstanding 9-2, setting a confident trajectory for the rest of the season.

With high stakes and the season's momentum on the line, let’s dive into what I believe the depth chart will look like on Thanksgiving Day.

Detroit Lions eligible to return Detroit Lions have a new starting 5 Detroit Lions depth chart

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

*Note: Starters are in BOLD

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

  • Jared Goff
  • Teddy Bridgewater

Running Backs

  • David Montgomery
  • Jahmyr Gibbs

Wide Receivers

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Josh Reynolds
  • Jameson Williams
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones
  • Antoine Green

Tight Ends

  • Sam LaPorta
  • Brock Wright
  • James Mitchell

Offensive Linemen

  • LT – Taylor Decker
  • LG – Colby Sorsdal (Jonah Jackson has been ruled OUT)
  • C – Frank Ragnow
  • RG – Graham Glasgow
  • RT – Penei Sewell
  • OL – Dan Skipper
  • IOL – Kayode Awosika
  • OT – Michael Schofield
2023 Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Jared Goff Penei Sewell Detroit Lions missing uniform Aidan Hutchinson to take step back
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

DEFENSE

Interior defensive line

  • DT – Alim McNeill
  • DT – Benito Jones
  • EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
  • EDGE – John Cominsky
  • DL – Levi Onwuzurike
  • DT – Isaiah Buggs
  • DT – Brodric Martin
  • DT – Quinton Bohanna
  • DL – Josh Paschal
  • EDGE – Charles Harris
  • EDGE – Romeo Okwara
  • EDGE – Julian Okwara

Linebackers

  • LB – Alex Anzalone
  • LB – Derrick Barnes
  • LB – Jack Campbell
  • LB – Malcolm Rodriguez
  • LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • LB – Anthony Pittman
  • LB – Trevor Nowaske

Cornerbacks

  • CB – Cam Sutton
  • CB – Jerry Jacobs
  • NB – Brian Branch
  • NB – Will Harris
  • CB – Khalil Dorsey
  • CB – Steven Gilmore
  • NB – Chase Lucas

Safeties

  • Kerby Joseph
  • Tracy Walker
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu
Jared Goff Detroit Lions Jared Goff is closing in on NFL record

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

Embracing the “Next Man Up” philosophy, the Detroit Lions are gearing up with a resilient mindset for their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers. Although the Lions hold the advantage as the favored team at home, they are well aware of the NFL's inherent unpredictability and the fact that no game is a guaranteed win. As they take to the field, the significance of this victory is clear – it's not just about the win, but about maintaining their pursuit of the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?