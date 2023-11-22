Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. Green Bay Packers

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their crucial Week 12 Thanksgiving Day clash with the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, excitement is mounting for what is shaping up to be a critical encounter. With an impressive 8-2 record so far, the Lions enter the game as strong contenders in the NFC. Securing a win in this game could boost their record to an outstanding 9-2, setting a confident trajectory for the rest of the season.

With high stakes and the season's momentum on the line, let’s dive into what I believe the depth chart will look like on Thanksgiving Day.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

*Note: Starters are in BOLD

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Running Backs

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Jameson Williams

Kalif Raymond

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Antoine Green

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Offensive Linemen

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Colby Sorsdal (Jonah Jackson has been ruled OUT)

(Jonah Jackson has been ruled OUT) C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Penei Sewell

OL – Dan Skipper

IOL – Kayode Awosika

OT – Michael Schofield

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

DEFENSE

Interior defensive line

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – John Cominsky

DL – Levi Onwuzurike

DT – Isaiah Buggs

DT – Brodric Martin

DT – Quinton Bohanna

DL – Josh Paschal

EDGE – Charles Harris

EDGE – Romeo Okwara

EDGE – Julian Okwara

Linebackers

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

LB – Jack Campbell

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez

LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB – Anthony Pittman

LB – Trevor Nowaske

Cornerbacks

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

NB – Will Harris

CB – Khalil Dorsey

CB – Steven Gilmore

NB – Chase Lucas

Safeties

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

Embracing the “Next Man Up” philosophy, the Detroit Lions are gearing up with a resilient mindset for their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers. Although the Lions hold the advantage as the favored team at home, they are well aware of the NFL's inherent unpredictability and the fact that no game is a guaranteed win. As they take to the field, the significance of this victory is clear – it's not just about the win, but about maintaining their pursuit of the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC.