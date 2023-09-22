Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions DL John Cominsky is ready for revenge game vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky is set to face his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, for the first time since joining the Lions. This matchup carries a unique narrative, as Cominsky once played for the Falcons. Now, he is ready to take them down.

What did John Cominsky Say?

Cominsky, in an interview with the Free Press, expressed his excitement about the Lions Week 3 matchup against the Falcons, describing it as different from any other. Motivated and eager to prove himself against his former teammates, Cominsky recognizes the significance of this encounter.

“Definitely excited,” Cominsky told the Free Press this week. “It’s definitely different than the other games. A little bit more motivated. It’s exciting to be able to put it to the team that you have just came from so it’s exciting for sure.”

“I got to see the good and the bad of the NFL early in my career so I feel like it really just set me up for success once I got to here in Detroit where I feel really comfortable,” Cominsky said. “Having all that history in Atlanta and now being in a place that is embracing me, the timing was perfect.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. John Cominsky, now with the Detroit Lions, faces his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.
  2. Cominsky's journey from Atlanta to Detroit showcases resilience and adaptability.
  3. His experiences with the Falcons prepared him for success with the Lions.
John Cominsky Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – From Falcons to Lions: A Tale of Redemption

John Cominsky's upcoming showdown against the Atlanta Falcons is more than just a football game; it's a story of resilience and determination. His journey from a challenging stint in Atlanta to a thriving role in Detroit serves as an inspiring example of how one can overcome adversity and find success in unexpected places. As the game unfolds, football fans will be watching not only for the tackles and sacks but also for the enduring spirit of a player who refused to be defined by setbacks.

