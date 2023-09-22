Detroit Lions Injury Report: The Lions will be without multiple starters vs. Falcons

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks when they host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. In case you have been living in a bubble for the last week, the Lions are dealing with a plethora of injuries. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week, and as you can see below, it is not pretty.

Why it Matters

As you are about to see, the Detroit Lions currently grapple with a series of injury setbacks that cast a substantial shadow over their Week 3 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. While the Lions have embraced the resilient “Next Man Up” mantra, there exists a threshold where an accumulation of injuries threatens to tip the scales and hinder the team's ability to secure victories. Let's just hope the Lions can weather the storm and move to 2-1 on the season.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Here is the Lions' Final Injury Report, which was released just moments ago.