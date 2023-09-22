Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: The Lions will be without multiple starters vs. Falcons

The final Detroit Lions Injury Report of the week has been released, and it is not a pretty sight. Will the Lions be able to overcome this?

Detroit Lions Injury Report: The Lions will be without multiple starters vs. Falcons

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks when they host the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. In case you have been living in a bubble for the last week, the Lions are dealing with a plethora of injuries. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week, and as you can see below, it is not pretty.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions Injury Report: The Lions will be without multiple starters vs. FalconsWhy it MattersDetroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions Injury Report

Why it Matters

As you are about to see, the Detroit Lions currently grapple with a series of injury setbacks that cast a substantial shadow over their Week 3 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. While the Lions have embraced the resilient “Next Man Up” mantra, there exists a threshold where an accumulation of injuries threatens to tip the scales and hinder the team's ability to secure victories. Let's just hope the Lions can weather the storm and move to 2-1 on the season.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Here is the Lions' Final Injury Report, which was released just moments ago.

Read More

Amon-Ra St. Brown reveals if he will play vs. Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson defends late-game play-calling decisions vs. Seahawks

2 Detroit Lions already ruled OUT vs. Atlanta Falcons

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Taylor DeckerTankleNPNPNPout
Kerby JosephShipNPNPNPout
Emmanuel MoseleyCBknee/hamstringNPNPNPout
Halapoulivaati VaitaiGkneeNPNPNPout
David MontgomeryRBthighNPNPNPdoubtful
Josh ReynoldsWRgroinLPLPFPquestionable
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRtoeNPLPFPquestionable
Frank RagnowCtoe/resting playerFPNPFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?