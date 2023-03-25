The Detroit Lions have a knack for finding hidden gems in the NFL draft. Last year, they struck gold with sixth-round pick James Houston, who had eight sacks in his rookie season despite limited playing time. This year, the Lions are hoping to uncover another diamond in the rough at the edge rusher position. They have shown interest in BJ Thompson, a small school standout from Stephen F. Austin, and could add him to their mix of edge rushers in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Key Points

Detroit Lions doing their homework on EDGE BJ Thompson

The Lions are reportedly doing their due diligence on Thompson, who has been turning heads with his performances at Stephen F. Austin. The team attended his Pro Day and had a top-30 visit with him, as well as a private meeting at the Shrine Bowl in January. Thompson started his college career at Baylor before transferring to Stephen F. Austin in 2020. Over three seasons as a Lumber Jack, he totaled 20 sacks, 91 quarterback pressures, and 59 hurries. Despite weighing in at just 238 pounds, Thompson has added over 15 pounds since his final college season ended, and he impressed scouts with his athleticism at the Pro Day, even though he was battling food poisoning on the day of the workout.

Big Picture: Lions looking for next steal in draft

The Lions have a history of finding hidden gems in the draft, and they are hoping to continue that trend with BJ Thompson. While he played at a small school, Thompson has the potential to be an impact player at the next level. The Lions have done their due diligence on him and could add him to their mix of edge rushers in the upcoming draft.