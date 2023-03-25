Detroit Lions included as landing spot for WR Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, is reportedly on the trading block for the right offer. Pro Football Focus recently compiled a list of potential landing spots for Sutton, including the Patriots, Panthers, Ravens, and our Detroit Lions. Sutton has the skill set to be a true X-receiver, but he has had a drop in performance with the Broncos. The Lions, who recently lost DJ Chark to the Carolina Panthers, may try to acquire Sutton from the Broncos.

Key Points

Sutton is on the trading block for the right offer.

PFF compiled a list of potential landing spots for Sutton, including the Lions.

Sutton has the skill set to be a true X-receiver.

Sutton has had a drop in performance, averaging just 1.55 yards per route run last season and registering six drops.

The Lions may turn to Sutton if after losing DJ Chark to the Panthers.

Sutton's potential move to Detroit could impact the Lions' draft strategy and the team's offensive production.

Big Picture: Courtland Sutton's potential move to the Detroit Lions could provide a much-needed boost

Sutton's potential move to Detroit could have a significant impact on the team's draft strategy and overall offensive production. The Lions lost DJ Chark to the Panthers and are in need of a strong X-receiver like Sutton. Sutton's skill set and potential could provide a boost to the Lions' offense and give them a valuable weapon in their arsenal. The Lions may also be able to acquire Sutton at a reasonable price due to his recent drop in performance. If the Lions are able to snag Sutton, it could change the course of their season and give them a better chance at success.

From Pro Football Focus:

“Rumors have been swirling all offseason that basically the entire Denver receiving corps is on the trading block for the right offer as Sean Payton looks to change tack and craft an offense that Russell Wilson can succeed within. Sutton has looked like the most obvious odd man out from the beginning,” writes Sam Monson. “Last season, he averaged just 1.55 yards per route run and registered six drops. At 6-foot-4 and over 210 pounds, Sutton has the skill set to be a true X-receiver, something that this free agency class and draft are light on. There are teams that have yet to find that player, or actively lost one, that could be interested.”

Bottom Line – Can the Lions Land Sutton?

Sutton's potential move to the Lions could be a solid addition to the team's offense. While his recent drop in performance is cause for concern, Sutton's skill set and potential make him an attractive option for the Lions. If the Lions are able to acquire Sutton at a reasonable price, it could change the course of their season and give them a better chance at success. The Lions must carefully evaluate Sutton's past performance and potential before deciding whether or not to pursue him. With the draft coming up, the Lions must weigh their options carefully and make the best decision for their team's future.