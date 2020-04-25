Detroit Lions double up, select OG Logan Stenberg in 4th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft continued on Saturday and after trading the No. 109 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Detroit Lions were finally on the clock with the No. 121 overall pick.
With the No. 121 overall pick, the Lions selected OG Logan Stenberg out of Kentucky.
Welcome to the D, Logan Stenberg! #NFLDraft | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/S5YL6rLjns
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2020
This is the second consecutive OG the Lions selected after taking Jonah Jackson in Round 3.
Nation, do you like this pick?