W.G. Brady

Derek Lalonde Highlights Detroit Red Wings Resilience After HUGE Win Over Canadiens

Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde Highlights What Red Wings Talked About After 2nd Period

In a dramatic turn of events that has become somewhat characteristic of their season, the Detroit Red Wings managed to claw back from a deficit to secure a win against the Montreal Canadiens. This victory marks the 13th time this season that the Red Wings have turned a third-period trail into a full win, not just scraping by with overtime or shootout points, but securing all two points during regulation or overtime. Head coach Derek Lalonde expressed his admiration for his team’s tenacity and resilience under pressure.

Derek Lalonde Highlights

Lalonde’s Revelation On What Red Wings Talked About

Following the game, Lalonde couldn’t help but praise his team’s persistent effort and spirit.

“I can’t speak enough on the guys. I know this is the 13th game in which we were trailing in the third and we got two full points. Not took points, not lost in overtime. We actually won the game,” Lalonde explained.

He revealed that the team had a reflective moment after the second period, drawing on previous experiences throughout the year to fuel their comeback.

“We actually talked about it after the second (period), you have these little things throughout the year, when it happens, we’ll tap back into that,” he said.

Challenges Overcome in the Game

The game was not without its challenges, as Lalonde pointed out the Canadiens’ efficiency in capitalizing on their opportunities.

“They scored on both of their chances in the second (period). Again, it’s frustrating. Not a great game, not a clean game,” Lalonde commented, acknowledging the slight edge the Canadiens had at certain points. He further elaborated on the difficulties faced by the Red Wings defensively, “Credit to them, but we’re going to get out of that period two chances against and they both go in. Five chances over two periods, four go in. We just gave them too much easy offense around the scoring area. Not a lot, but just enough.”

Despite the initial setbacks and the Canadiens taking an early lead, the Red Wings’ comeback underscored a season-long theme of resilience and the ability to elevate their game during crucial moments. This victory not only adds to their points tally but also boosts the team’s morale as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.

5 things the Detroit Red Wings must do

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Resilient Comebacks: The Detroit Red Wings demonstrated remarkable resilience by securing their 13th win of the season after trailing in the third period, showcasing their ability to convert challenging situations into full-point victories under pressure.
  2. Coach’s Insight: Head coach Derek Lalonde praised the team’s perseverance and discussed the strategy of recalling past successes during critical moments in the game, which helped fuel the team’s comeback against the Montreal Canadiens.
  3. Defensive Challenges: Despite the victory, Lalonde expressed concerns over the team’s defensive performance, noting that the Canadiens capitalized efficiently on their limited opportunities, which highlighted areas for improvement as the Red Wings continue their push for a playoff spot.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Red Wings’ latest victory is a testament to their ability to perform under pressure and stage impressive comebacks. As they continue their quest for the playoffs, the team’s ability to tap into their reservoir of grit and determination in crucial moments, as highlighted by Coach Lalonde, will be crucial. This resilience could very well define their season, proving that they are not just participants in the league but contenders capable of overcoming adversity.

Detroit will wrap up its consecutive home-and-home series with Montreal at Bell Centre on Tuesday evening.

W.G. Brady
