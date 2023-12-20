Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson: ‘You can feel a different energy around here'

Aidan Hutchinson and the rest of the Detroit Lions are acutely aware of the significance of winning their first division title in 30 years. Hutchinson, a Michigan native, spoke after Wednesday's practice about the palpable shift in energy within the team as they stand on the cusp of clinching the NFC North division title for the first time since 1993. The importance of this potential victory is not lost on the team; it's seen as a primary goal and an opportunity that no one is taking for granted.

What Did Aidan Hutchinson Say?

Hutchinson expressed that there's a collective desire among the team to be part of this historical moment.

“It's huge. And it's, you can feel a different energy around here,” said Hutchinson. “I feel like just winning the North was the goal, was one of the goals for this year. So, we're all in for this opportunity that we have. We're not taking it for granted. I think guys around here know it.”

“You can just feel like, you know, a division victory hasn't been done here in 25 plus, 30 years, whatever it's been,” Hutchinson explained. “So, I feel like everyone here just wants to be a part of history.”

The Lions have a clear path to finish atop the division: they need to win any of their next three games, or the Vikings need to lose any of theirs. This moment is not just about a season's victory but about ending a decades-long drought, creating a new chapter in the Lions’ history.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions are close to winning their first division title in 30 years. Hutchinson notes a changed energy and focus within the team. Clinching the NFC North division title is seen as making history for the Lions.

The Bottom Line – A Roar Thirty Years in the Making

The Detroit Lions' journey toward clinching the NFC North division title is a story of resilience, determination, and historical significance. Led by figures like Aidan Hutchinson and Dan Campbell, the team is not just chasing a title; they are on the verge of redefining their legacy. This potential victory is more than just a triumph for the current roster; it's a long-awaited celebration for fans and a symbol of hope for the future. As the Lions edge closer to making history, their story reminds us that in sports, some victories are worth waiting for – and they resonate far beyond the field.