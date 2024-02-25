Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions EDGE Mathieu Betts contract details released

The Mathieu Betts contract details have been released and the Detroit Lions got a great deal.

The Detroit Lions have officially welcomed Mathieu Betts into their fold with a reserve/futures contract. Betts, who hails from Montreal, made headlines in the CFL as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player, setting a new record for Canadian-born players with a staggering 18 sacks in a single season with the B.C. Lions. His journey from being a third overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft to a brief stint with the Chicago Bears, and then a triumphant return to Canada, has now culminated in a promising NFL opportunity with the Lions.

The contract details for Betts have been released, and according to Over The Cap, he has signed a 1-year, $795,000 deal that does not include any guaranteed money.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Mathieu Betts signs a reserve/futures contract with the Detroit Lions.
  2. Previously named CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player with a record 18 sacks.
  3. Betts' contract with the Lions is a one-year deal worth $795,000, with no guaranteed money.
The Bottom Line – A Calculated Gamble

Signing Mathieu Betts represents a calculated gamble by the Detroit Lions, banking on his stellar CFL performance to translate into NFL success. With a modest contract that carries no guaranteed money, the Lions have made a low-risk, high-reward move that could potentially fortify their defensive line. Betts' journey from the CFL to the NFL is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the opportunities that exist for players willing to prove themselves, regardless of where they start. As Betts prepares to make his mark with the Lions, all eyes will be on whether this CFL star can bring his record-breaking prowess to the NFL.

