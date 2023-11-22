Detroit Lions elevate DL Quinton Bohanna and OL Michael Schofield for matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions have made strategic adjustments to their roster in preparation for their game against the Green Bay Packers, promoting two crucial players from the practice squad to bolster their lineup amidst injury challenges. Offensive lineman Michael Schofield and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna have been elevated, ready to fill essential roles on the team.

Lions Promote Michael Schofield and Quinton Bohanna

Schofield, a former Michigan Wolverine who brings 83 career starts to the table, was signed to the Lions practice squad to provide depth after the Lions moved Halapoulivaati Vaitai to injured reserve. Having played considerable snaps at both right tackle and guard, Schofield's promotion comes in response to Jonah Jackson being ruled OUT for Thursday's game against the Packers.

Michael Schofield and Quinton Bohanna were elevated from the practice squad due to injuries. Schofield was promoted to reinforce the offensive line, compensating for Jonah Jackson's absence. Bohanna, a former Cowboy, will add depth to the defensive line.

Bottom Line: Strategic Moves

The Detroit Lions' strategic elevation of OL Michael Schofield and DL Quinton Bohanna reflects their proactive approach to addressing recent injuries in the team. As they gear up for the matchup against the Green Bay Packers, these roster adjustments showcase the Lions' ability to adapt and remain resilient under challenging circumstances. Schofield's addition strengthens the offensive line, while Bohanna bolsters the defensive front, positioning the Lions to tackle obstacles and maintain their competitive edge effectively.